Nick Chubb Trolls Browns Teammate for Missed Games

After missing the last two games in concussion protocol, Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall is expected to return this week for a divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Randall seemingly announced his comeback with an Instagram post in his game day uniform and the caption: “First day out…”

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed that Randall was out of concussion protocol on Wednesday while speaking to reporters.

“We have Damarious back,” Kitchens said.

His teammates will welcome him back with open arms, but one members of the Browns had a hilarious comment to welcome Randall back to the field. On Randall’s Instagram post, running back Nick Chubb wrote: “Bout damn time.”

Randall excelled last year with the Browns following a trade from the Packers, recording a career-high 85 tackles and four interceptions. He recently ripped Green Bay for the trade where he was swapped for quarterback DeShone Kizer, who the Packers would later go on to cut.

“I knew it’d go down as one of the worst trades in Green Bay Packers history,” Randall said. “Any time I want to feel like I’m on my high horse, I still look back like, Damn, they really traded me for DeShone Kizer? No offense to him, but at the end of the day — c’mon now.”

Damarious Randall Questions Concussion Protocol

There might be something a little deeper behind Chubb’s comment, as Randall hinted on Wednesday that he did not believe he had a concussion.

When Randall was asked how many concussions he’s had, he said “I’ve had one in my life.” And that was not the one he had reportedly suffered this time around that kept him out. He was talking about a concussion way back in the 2017 preseason.

Randall was place in the protocol before the Browns’ Monday Night Football game against the Jets on Friday. Randall said he was feeling better by Saturday.

“No comment,” Randall said when asked about more details. “I was just placed in concussion protocol on Friday before the Jets game. I just went in protocol then.

“The symptoms was concussion protocol, I guess,” he added. “I was placed in protocol and that’s really all I’ve got to say about it.”

Drama aside, Randall is happy to be back on the field to help his team prepare for a crucial matchup against the division leading Baltimore Ravens.

“I’m just happy to be back out there with my team, the guys that I went through camp with, the guys that I’ve been here with, and just ready to get back to war with them and just kind of looking forward to this week,” Randall told reporters.

Freddie Kitchens: AFC North ‘Goes Through Baltimore’

The Ravens and Browns have exchanged some barbs in advance of their clash this weekend, but Kitchens has made it clear that his squad is respecting what Baltimore has done both this season and last.

“Baltimore has played some really good football. Everything we do in this division goes through Baltimore; they are the defending champs of the division,” Kitchens told reporters. “We are looking forward to the challenge. It is going to be a physical game, they always try to create that and we want to form our identity to do the same thing.”

The Browns have looked shaky at times, getting off to a 1-2 start. Meanwhile, the Ravens have looked sharp, leading the NFL in total offense (511.7), rushing offense (216.7) and points per game (36.7).

