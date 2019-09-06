Jarvis Landry Shares Positive News On Odell Beckham’s Injury

Odell Beckham Jr. revealed that he’s not 100 percent on Thursday while speaking to the media — a scary prospect for the Cleveland Browns as a Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans creeps closer.

Beckham has been dealing with the “minor” injury since training camp, missing all of the team’s preseason games and only recently returning as a full-participant to practice. The star pass-catcher revealed that he doesn’t exactly know what happened.

“Just one day after practice I was feeling weird,” Beckham said. “No route or no play, no cut and it just kinda happened. When my adrenaline’s going I can’t feel anything.

“It’s just something that I’ve been trying to figure out. I’ve been in and out of rehab every single day, never really dealt with anything like that.”

Beckham is hoping that the adrenaline on game day can help him push through the pain as he looks to start his Browns career out on the right foot.

“It’s like an extremely fast car with a little alignment or something off, and it’s right in the center of what you need,’’ Beckham said. “Now the car can still go, but it’s dangerous.”

Jarvis Landry Reveals Hopeful Tidbit on Odell Beckham Jr.

Shortly after Beckham spoke to the media, his best friend and fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry got behind the mic. He admitted the injury is noticeable but that OBJ is still doing OBJ things.

“Obviously he’s struggling with some things that are minor and that he will get over, but he’s probably still running the fastest in the room right now,” Landry told reporters. “It’s tough to tell, but he’s a competitor, he’s going to be ready for Sunday and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

Beckham has only played in 16 games once in his five-year career. He suffered a hamstring ailment his rookie season, a fractured ankle two seasons ago that required surgery and a quad injury last season.

The Browns and Beckham have been taking a cautious approach with the injury, just hoping to have him at 100 percent when it matters.

“His health is most important, but I know when the ball is lined up on Sunday he’s going to be ready and he’s going to give the team all he’s got,” said Landry.

Freddie Kitchens: Odell Beckham ‘Ready to Go’

What initially sparked the injury talk was offensive coordinator Todd Monken saying that he didn’t believe the team has seen Beckham at “full speed” yet.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens responded to those comments by tell reporters, “I think he’s getting there pretty quick. I think Todd is just referring to we have not seen him in a game, and sometimes guys play faster in games than they do in practice. I think that’s all he was referring to.”

Before being traded to the Browns in March, Beckham made a name for himself as one of the NFL’s best, hauling in 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games with the New York Giants.

