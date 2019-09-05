Odell Beckham Says He’s Hindered by Hip, Not at ‘Full Speed’ Yet

The Cleveland Browns have yet to see Odell Beckham Jr. on the field in a true game situation, taking a cautious approach with their star wide receiver as he works his way back from a “minor” hip injury.

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke to the media on Thursday and said he’s not sure if the Browns have seen what OBJ can do when he is hitting on all cylinders.

“It is fun to seeing him running around, and I’m not sure yet we’ve even seen him full speed yet,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “But he’s been building himself up to getting to that point, and we’re excited to get going.”

Beckham agreed with Monken’s assessment when asked if the Browns have seen him at full speed.

“I don’t think so. Not really,” Beckham told reporters. “Especially with what I’ve had going on. I’ve just been kind of afraid to open up. I’d rather get to Sunday and open up.”

He added it’s something he’s never dealt with before.

“It’s like having an extremely fast car and the alignment or something is off,” Beckham said. “The car can still go, but it’s dangerous.”

When asked if he was going to open up on Sunday he said: “We’ll see.”

Browns Not Worried About Odell Beckham Being Ready for Week 1

Monken did note that he’s not worried about Beckham adjusting to the speed of the game. After all, before being traded to the Browns in March, Beckham hauled in 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games with the New York Giants.

“He’s played long enough to know where his body stands and where he wants to put himself in a position to push that,” Monken said. “Obviously, it’s about getting to game day.”

Beckham has also said he’s not worried about the lost time with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“We talk every day,” Beckham told reporters at training camp. “We talk football. We talk about just the little ins and outs of football. Even when I’m watching him make other throws, I’m still coming to ask him what is it that you’re seeing.

“So it’s not something I’m worried about. It’s two competitive, fiery people, just the way that he is, I don’t want to let him down. So I’m going to do everything in my power to be exactly where I need to be when I need to be there, and as I’ve seen already, he’s going to deliver that ball.”

Odell Beckham’s Football IQ Undervalued

Beckham has surprised almost everyone in the building since landing in Cleveland, shaking off the preconceived notions of being a diva wide receiver. And with what’s going on in Oakland with Antonio Brown, the Browns have to be even happier with what they’ve seen so far out of Odell.

From the first day OBJ has wowed with his skills on the field, but it’s been what he does off of it that has impressed his new squad this most.

“I haven’t been around him that long,’’ said Monken. “First of all, he’s a really gifted athlete, let’s start with that. His balance, body-control, ball-tracking ability, his hands, so just start with that part of it, that’s unique, rare. But then you combine that with, he’s a really smart football player.

“I don’t think people, they don’t understand that part of it, how important it is to him to know what to do, how to do it, where we want him, so that’s probably a big part of it, but he has a unique skillset.’’

The Browns kickoff the season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

READ NEXT: Myles Garrett Calls Out Von Miller With Nude Photo