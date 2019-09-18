California vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The California Golden Bears go for their fourth straight when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels in a Pac-12 vs. SEC clash on Saturday.

California is coming off wins against UC Davis, Washington and North Texas while Ole Miss bounced back from a 15-10 loss in their season opener against Memphis with wins against Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana.

This will be the second time that these two teams face each other. California won the first meeting 27-16 on September 16, 2017 and this will be their first game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

No. 23 California Golden Bears (3-0) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (2-1)

Saturday, September 21 at 12:00 PM ET

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Coverage: ESPNU

No. 23 California vs. Ole Miss Rebels -2.5

Over/Under: 41.5

California Golden Bears

– 3⃣ Straight Wins

Chase Garbers completed just 9 of 22 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown but he ran for career-high 70 yards on 18 carries to get the California offense going in a 23-17 win against North Texas last Saturday.

Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 47 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries, Nikko Remigio caught two passes for 53 yards and one touchdown and the defense had six sacks and forced two turnovers.

California is 3-0 for the third time in three years under head coach Justin Wilcox and they won the game despite being held to three points over the final three quarters and almost letting a 20-point lead slip away.

Ole Miss Rebels

True freshman Jerrion Ealy was the difference in the 40-29 win against FCS team Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday with his 103 all-purpose yards, including a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 30-yard scoring run.

Matt Corral completed 21 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, Scottie Phillips ran for a game-high 103 yards and one touchdown and Elijah Moore caught seven passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss never trailed but their 459 yards of total offense were not enough to put Southeastern Louisiana away early. The defense struggled but they made enough big plays to get the victory.

Trends and Prediction

The California Golden Bears are:

5-1 ATS in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record

4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning record

4-1 ATS in their last five road games

10-3 ATS in their last 13 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game

9-4 ATS in their last 13 games following a straight up win

The Ole Miss Rebels are:

9-24-1 ATS in their last 34 games overall

5-15-1 ATS in their last 21 games following an ATS loss

5-15-1 ATS in their last 21 games against a team with a winning record

If California wants to win this game, Chase Garbers’ passing has to improve. Ole Miss appears to have figured things out over the last two games but the California secondary has been solid and their tremendous linebackers will not let their opponents establish the run. This should be a low-scoring game and Ole Miss has to be patient or it will be a long day for them.

Pick: California +2.5

