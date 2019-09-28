Carlos Hyde Fantasy: Start or Sit Texans RB in Week 4?

After two superb showings as the lead-dog in the Houston Texans backfield, Carlos Hyde put up just 7.9 fantasy points in Week 3, and that was with a touchdown.

Despite his struggles, Hyde still seems to have a firm grip on the RB1 gig in Houston. Fellow running mate Duke Johnson touched the ball just four times in last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers.

Can Hyde get back on track in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers? Let’s find out.

Carlos Hyde Fantasy Outlook vs. Carolina Panthers

Carlos Hyde seemed to be on his way to becoming a viable mid-to-low end RB2. The running back carried the ball for 83 rushing yards in the Texans’ opening game of the season. Houston was clearly impressed with Hyde’s play, handing him the rock 20 times in the team’s following contest. Through the first two weeks of the season, Hyde averaged an absurd 6.4 yards per carry. However, things took a turn for the worse for Hyde and his fantasy owners in Week 3. Not only did he come back down to earth, Hyde plummeted beneath it, averaging just 1.9 yards per tout vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Hyde semi-saved his performance with a touchdown, but don’t let that cloud your judgment of his performance.

The best thing that Hyde has going for him is that he is clearly the go-to option in the running game for the Houston Texans. However, how much Houston decides to take the ball out of Deshaun Watson’s hands and put into the gut of a running back is another story. Still, Hyde has out-touched Duke Johnson in carries 40-16 through three weeks.

Texans OC Tim Kelly seems to like what he’s seen from Hyde since arriving in Houston. Kelly spoke about Hyde’s running style to media recently, stating “He runs hard, he’s a physical back, he gets behind his pads. He does a good job. There’s not much dancing, not much hesitation in his running style, he kind of sees it and hits and gets behind his pads.”

Hyde has a chance to bounce back in Week 4 with the trust of his coaching staff along with a generous matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Carolina has surrendered the 12th most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, along with the third-highest average of rushing touchdowns allowed per game.

Should You Start or Sit Carlos Hyde in Week 4?

In a league where committees dominate NFL backfields, Hyde has surprisingly become one of football’s true one-man shows at the running back position. While not flashy, and definitely not elite, his usage rate is highly valued in fantasy. Hyde has played an average of 56.5% of the team’s snaps since Week 2.

Start Carlos Hyde on Sunday, but expect Carlos Hyde production. He is an RB3 for the matchup with Carolina, and has a great chance of hitting paydirt for the second time this season.

Also be on the lookout for Hyde to begin flashing his receiving prowess, as Duke Johnson continues to fade into the abyss. Hyde has yet to be be used as a receiver thus far during his Texans tenure, catching just one pass, yet he certainly has the ability to be a threat in the passing game. Hyde caught 59 passes back in 2017 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

