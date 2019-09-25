Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook Faces Tough Matchup

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been on a tear to kick off 2019. Cook leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards (375) and yards per carry (6.6). He also ranks in the top four in both attempts (57) and rushing touchdowns (4).

With all Cook has done this year, he has staked claim as the league’s best fantasy option at running back. However, Cook has an absolutely horrid matchup on his hands this week, which may cause fantasy owners to waver on their stud back.

Will Cook drop from the position’s elites this week? Also, which players will perform above their typical fantasy output? Find out, in our Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: David Johnson – 18.50 pts. (RB9) Miles Sanders – 12.60 pts. (RB22)

James Conner vs. CIN

James Conner has been an utter letdown for many owners who believed the Pittsburgh running back could be top-end RB1 this season. In fact, Conner has averaged less than three yards per carry this season, a far cry from his 4.5 career average prior to 2019. Conner has also struggled to hit paydirt, finding the endzone just once over three games.

However, all bad things must come to an end. Conner’s opponents this week, the Cincinnati Bengals, have been abysmal against fantasy running backs this season. They have allowed nearly 32 points per game, the second-most in the NFL. Opposing starting running backs have averaged 6.2 ypc against the Bengals over the first three weeks of the season.

If there was any week for Conner to get back on track it would be this one.

Joe Mixon vs. PIT

One of the only starting running backs in the NFL who has been more of a disappointment this season than Conner is Joe Mixon, and hell, he’d tell you so himself. He also happens to be Conner’s opponent this week.

Mixon finally showed signs of life last week after averaging just 1.6 yards per carry in the opening two weeks of the 2019 season. He averaged 5.5+ yards per touch vs. a tough Bills defense in Week 3.

Mixon has a plus-matchup on his hands in Week 4 against a Pittsburgh defense who ranks as the fourth-worst unit against fantasy running backs. The Steelers have also allowed nearly 140 ypg on the ground this season, the fifth-most in the NFL.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Damien Williams – 0.00 pts. (DNP) Adrian Peterson – 4.40 pts. (RB51)

Dalvin Cook at CHI

This is in no way an indication that you should sit Cook, that would be utterly ridiculous. It is, however, a call for you to slightly lessen your expectations. Expectations of which are likely at an all-time high considering that Cook’s 78.4 fantasy points through three weeks tops every other running back in the NFL.

Cook will have to travel to Chicago to face off with the vaunted Bears defense this week. Chicago has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. The Bears have yet to allow a rushing touchdown to an opponent this season and have allowed just five over their last 19 games.

Aaron Jones vs. PHI

Jones may have duped a few fantasy owners following a two-touchdown performance in Week 3. However, further investigation shows owners of Jones may want to tread very carefully with their running back.

Early last week Matt LaFleur told media he wanted to “even out touches” between Jones and his backup Jamaal Williams. However, not many people actually expected him to be telling us the truth. Williams out-snapped Jones by 13 snaps in Week 3. Jones’ average of 40.5 snaps through the first two weeks of play was nearly cut in half this past week, to just 22.

To make matters worse, Jones will face off against the fifth-best fantasy defense against running backs on Thursday night. Opposing starting running backs have also averaged an absurdly low 1.8 yards per carry this season.

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

Keys: RB1 l RB2 l RB3 l RB4

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR at HOU 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. DAL 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NO 4 Austin Ekeler LAC at MIA 5 Dalvin Cook MIN at CHI 6 David Johnson ARI vs. SEA 7 Mark Ingram BAL vs. CLE 8 Chris Carson SEA at ARI 9 James Conner PIT vs. CIN 10 Kerryon Johnson DET vs. KC 11 Derrick Henry TEN at ATL 12 Nick Chubb CLE at BAL 13 Todd Gurley LAR vs. TB 14 Marlon Mack IND vs. OAK 15 Aaron Jones GB vs. PHI 16 James White NE at BUF 17 LeSean McCoy KC at DET 18 Joe Mixon CIN at PIT 19 Leonard Fournette JAC at DEN 20 Josh Jacobs OAK at IND 21 Devonta Freeman ATL vs. TEN 22 David Montgomery CHI vs. MIN 23 Rex Burkhead NE at BUF 24 Miles Sanders PHI at GB 25 Sony Michel NE at BUF 26 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. JAC 27 Chris Thompson WAS at NYG 28 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. WAS 29 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. CAR 30 Adrian Peterson WAS at NYG 31 Ronald Jones II TB at LAR 32 Royce Freeman DEN vs. JAC 33 Frank Gore BUF vs. NE 34 Peyton Barber TB at LAR 35 Duke Johnson HOU vs. CAR 36 Justin Jackson LAC at MIA 37 Damien Williams KC at DET 38 Devin Singletary BUF vs. NE 39 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. MIN 40 Kenyan Drake MIA vs. LAC 41 Darrel Williams KC at DET 42 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. TB 43 Rashaad Penny SEA at ARI 44 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. CIN 45 Latavius Murray NO vs. DAL 46 Jamaal Williams GB vs. PHI 47 Giovani Bernard CIN at PIT 48 Jordan Howard PHI at GB 49 Dion Lewis TEN at ATL 50 Tony Pollard DAL at NO

