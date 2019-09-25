Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook Faces Tough Matchup

Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings: Dalvin Cook Faces Tough Matchup

Getty Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been on a tear to kick off 2019. Cook leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards (375) and yards per carry (6.6). He also ranks in the top four in both attempts (57) and rushing touchdowns (4).

With all Cook has done this year, he has staked claim as the league’s best fantasy option at running back. However, Cook has an absolutely horrid matchup on his hands this week, which may cause fantasy owners to waver on their stud back.

Will Cook drop from the position’s elites this week? Also, which players will perform above their typical fantasy output? Find out, in our Fantasy Football Week 4 RB Rankings.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
  2. David Johnson – 18.50 pts. (RB9)
  3. Miles Sanders – 12.60 pts. (RB22)

James Conner vs. CIN

James Conner has been an utter letdown for many owners who believed the Pittsburgh running back could be top-end RB1 this season. In fact, Conner has averaged less than three yards per carry this season, a far cry from his 4.5 career average prior to 2019. Conner has also struggled to hit paydirt, finding the endzone just once over three games.

However, all bad things must come to an end. Conner’s opponents this week, the Cincinnati Bengals, have been abysmal against fantasy running backs this season. They have allowed nearly 32 points per game, the second-most in the NFL. Opposing starting running backs have averaged 6.2 ypc against the Bengals over the first three weeks of the season.

If there was any week for Conner to get back on track it would be this one.

Joe Mixon vs. PIT

Joe Mixon

Bengals running back Joe Mixon

One of the only starting running backs in the NFL who has been more of a disappointment this season than Conner is Joe Mixon, and hell, he’d tell you so himself. He also happens to be Conner’s opponent this week.

Mixon finally showed signs of life last week after averaging just 1.6 yards per carry in the opening two weeks of the 2019 season. He averaged 5.5+ yards per touch vs. a tough Bills defense in Week 3.

Mixon has a plus-matchup on his hands in Week 4 against a Pittsburgh defense who ranks as the fourth-worst unit against fantasy running backs. The Steelers have also allowed nearly 140 ypg on the ground this season, the fifth-most in the NFL.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Damien Williams – 0.00 pts. (DNP) 
  3. Adrian Peterson – 4.40 pts. (RB51) 

Dalvin Cook at CHI

This is in no way an indication that you should sit Cook, that would be utterly ridiculous. It is, however, a call for you to slightly lessen your expectations. Expectations of which are likely at an all-time high considering that Cook’s 78.4 fantasy points through three weeks tops every other running back in the NFL.

Cook will have to travel to Chicago to face off with the vaunted Bears defense this week. Chicago has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. The Bears have yet to allow a rushing touchdown to an opponent this season and have allowed just five over their last 19 games.

Aaron Jones vs. PHI

Jones may have duped a few fantasy owners following a two-touchdown performance in Week 3. However, further investigation shows owners of Jones may want to tread very carefully with their running back.

Early last week Matt LaFleur told media he wanted to “even out touches” between Jones and his backup Jamaal Williams. However, not many people actually expected him to be telling us the truth. Williams out-snapped Jones by 13 snaps in Week 3. Jones’ average of 40.5 snaps through the first two weeks of play was nearly cut in half this past week, to just 22.

To make matters worse, Jones will face off against the fifth-best fantasy defense against running backs on Thursday night. Opposing starting running backs have also averaged an absurdly low 1.8 yards per carry this season.

Week 4 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

  • Keys: RB1 l RB2 RB3 RB4
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR

at HOU

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. DAL

3

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

at NO

4

 Austin Ekeler LAC

at MIA

5

 Dalvin Cook MIN

at CHI

6

 David Johnson ARI

vs. SEA

7

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. CLE

8

 Chris Carson SEA

at ARI

9

 James Conner PIT

vs. CIN

10

 Kerryon Johnson DET

vs. KC

11

 Derrick Henry TEN

at ATL

12

 Nick Chubb CLE

at BAL

13

 Todd Gurley LAR

vs. TB

14

 Marlon Mack IND

vs. OAK

15

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. PHI

16

 James White NE

at BUF

17

 LeSean McCoy KC

at DET

18

 Joe Mixon CIN

at PIT

19

 Leonard Fournette JAC

at DEN

20

 Josh Jacobs OAK

at IND

21

 Devonta Freeman ATL

vs. TEN

22

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. MIN

23

 Rex Burkhead NE

at BUF

24

 Miles Sanders PHI

at GB

25

 Sony Michel NE

at BUF

26

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. JAC

27

 Chris Thompson WAS

at NYG

28

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. WAS

29

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. CAR

30

 Adrian Peterson WAS

at NYG

31

 Ronald Jones II TB

at LAR

32

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. JAC

33

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. NE

34

 Peyton Barber TB

at LAR

35

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. CAR

36

 Justin Jackson LAC

at MIA

37

 Damien Williams KC

at DET

38

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. NE

39

 Tarik Cohen CHI

vs. MIN

40

 Kenyan Drake MIA

vs. LAC

41

 Darrel Williams KC

at DET

42

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. TB

43

 Rashaad Penny SEA

at ARI

44

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. CIN

45

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. DAL

46

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. PHI

47

 Giovani Bernard CIN

at PIT

48

 Jordan Howard PHI

at GB

49

 Dion Lewis TEN

at ATL

50

 Tony Pollard DAL

at NO

