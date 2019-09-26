Patrick Mahomes Achieves Highest Madden Honor in Record Time

Patrick Mahomes already has plenty of accolades. He is the reigning MVP of the league which has given him plenty of endorsements and public appearances. Not to mention his own cereal. Now, Mahomes can add a 99 rating in Madden NFL 20, a game in which he appears on the cover.

Mahomes joins the very exclusive club that featured only four players coming into the season. DeAndre Hopkins, Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, and Bobby Wagner were the Mount Rushmore of Madden coming into 2019. Make room for Mahomes.

Madden had Mahomes rated as a 97 coming into the season which was low. He had the same ranking entering Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes finished 27-37 for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the win. This was enough to bump the MVP up two points to 99.

Mahomes has played in just 20 regular season games. He is the fastest player ever to reach a 99 rating in Madden. EA Sports will present Mahomes with a trophy to commemorate this personal accomplishment.

Mahomes Finally Reaches Perfect Rating

Mahomes being ranked less than perfect in Madden coming into 2019 was incorrect. It seemed that EA Sports wanted Mahomes to show success for more than one season and he is doing just that.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Mahomes with a plan of sitting him behind Alex Smith for one season. He started one game in his rookie season. When Smith was traded to Washington, Mahomes jumped into the starting role and shined immediately.

Mahomes finished with 5,097 yards in his first year as a starter with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 66% of his passes. Mahomes received the MVP award after becoming the second quarterback ever to join the 5,000 yard, 50 touchdown club.

In 2019, Mahomes is the favorite to repeat as league MVP. He has 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns this season without throwing an interception. He has reached the top of his profession. Right now, it is hard to argue that Mahomes is not the best quarterback in the league.

In the offseason, he will be getting paid like that. Quarterbacks in the NFL are getting ridiculous amounts of money to play football. Some have earned it, some have not but Mahomes will earn every dollar. Come 2020, Mahomes will become the highest paid quarterback in NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes could sign a new deal "in excess of $200M" this offseason, according to @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/u4N9IC0lNO — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 26, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on ‘Get Up’ on Thursday morning and guessed that Mahomes will land at least $200 million.

The Chiefs have never scored less than 26 points with Mahomes as their quarterback. Kansas City is a Super Bowl contender once again this season because of their quarterback. Mahomes has proven that he is a generational talent and he will be paid like one.

If players like Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Jimmy Garoppolo have massive contracts then Mahomes will certainly break the bank. The Dallas Cowboys are believed to extend Dak Prescott sometime this season that contract will be a starting point for Mahomes and the Chiefs. No matter what the number is, the Chiefs know that they cannot let Mahomes go and it is clear that they will not.