Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs’ Win with Jonas Brothers

Music and sports have been linked together for decades. There is no more known pairing than Drake and the Toronto Raptors but a new power duo was created on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed the Baltimore Ravens to Arrowhead for their home opener. The Chiefs rolled through their first two games picking up double-digit wins in both. The Ravens were the Chiefs biggest test so far. Patrick Mahomes finished 27-37 for 374 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-28 win for Kansas City.

Mahomes lit up the field in front of some very special guests– the Jonas Brothers.

From Nick Jonas' Instagram story pic.twitter.com/WEMWck9RdY — For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) September 23, 2019

The band was in town to play a show on Sunday night at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. They decided to take in a Chiefs’ game before. After the win, Mahomes decided to return the favor. He was seen at the concert later that night with his girlfriend Brittany Matthews and teammate Demarcus Robinson.

After years off from making music as a group, the Jonas Brothers decided to start again in 2019 and they are bigger than ever. “Sucker” was released on March 1 and it has been nothing but hits ever since. Nick Jonas had a successful solo career and Joe Jonas was apart of the pop group DNCE during their time away.

During the concert, Nick, Joe, and third member Kevin Jonas gave Mahomes a shout out and the crowd erupted. The Kansas City faithful recognize greatness in their quarterback no matter where they are.

The Jonas Brothers showing love to Patrick Mahomes lmao pic.twitter.com/0rOJlpjeHq — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) September 23, 2019

Mahomes and Robinson Lead Chiefs

After blowout wins over lesser opponents on the road in the first two games, the Chiefs faced a playoff team from last season. Chiefs’ fans lined up beginning at 3 a.m. to get into the parking lot of Arrowhead. All of the hype of the offseason came to fruition over the first two games and fans could not wait to let it out at home.

The big play offense of the Chiefs did not disappoint. They scored 23 points in the second quarter to build a big lead over the Ravens. Robinson and Mahomes connected on a crazy one-handed catch by the receiver. This was one of three catches for Robinson for 43 yards. Mahomes continued his magic when he found rookie receiver Mecole Hardman deep for an 83-yard touchdown.

Here was your top-play from opening half. Demarcus Robinson going one hand and two toes for his third touchdown catch of the year: pic.twitter.com/OPzHy6K04b — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) September 22, 2019

The Chiefs are 3-0 on the season and have built an early two-game lead in the AFC West. Kansas City has scored 30 or more points in two out of three games this season. After winning MVP in his first year as a starter, Mahomes is on his way again throwing for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Kansas City has the entire league on notice and now it is spilling over into the music scene. Mahomes was seen on Jimmy Kimmel in the offseason. He also has new endorsements from Head & Shoulders and State Farm. Mahomes also was seen at one of the US Women’s soccer matches during their run to the World Cup title.

Mahomes and Robinson will continue to lead the Chiefs as they approach what they hope will be another long playoff run, this time ending in a Super Bowl.