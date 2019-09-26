Colin Kaepernick NFL Return: Author Reveals Reason Jets Are Perfect Fit

Colin Kaepernick is not currently playing in the NFL.

Three NFL preseasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

His refusal triggered other athletes like Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, NBA free agent, Carmelo Anthony and recently retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade to join their WNBA counterparts in becoming vocal about police brutality of minorities.

So what’s next?

Insert author Joa MacNalie. She published a children’s book titled The Hero in the Helmet: Colin Kaepernick, based on the superstar athlete’s humanitarian work and his NFL protests.

We chatted on the Scoop B Radio Podcast about Kaepernick and her thoughts on his future in professional sports.

Check out the Q&A snippet from the podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at Colin Kaepernick as a sports fan where would you like to see him play if he had the chance? You look at the New York Jets they’ve had some issues. Out of those three teams what team would you like to see him play for?

Joa Macnalie: To be honest with you Scoop, I really don’t care what team he plays for. The fact that he’s not playing is the issue at hand.You know how it goes with sports sometimes we don’t have control over what we’ve done or where to move to and that’s part of the game. The fact of the matter is that here you have a quarterback who compared to other quarterbacks who is particularly better and even like you said there are quarterbacks in the game who are injured and they don’t want or need to get Colin Kaepernick to be in the NFL. That to me is a theme in the NFL’s history. It really goes to show you where their priorities are as far as morality goes we know Colin Kaepernick peacefully protested in the NFL to raise awareness to police brutality and racial injustice. It isn’t about anything else than what they’ve tried to make it out to be. He’s organization backs up what he says know your rights camp, and it’s awful to see someone who loves the game and is very passionate and is even a bigger humanitarian and he isn’t playing. But as far as whatever team he just deserves to play I really don’t care what team but I guess if I have to decide I guess I’d say the Jets because I’m a New Yorker.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Do you think that if he plays football it would solve the problem?

Joa Macnalie: What do you mean in terms of what problem exactly are we talking about?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: We know what the issue is. It was a civil rights issue to some people, to others it was disrespecting the flag but to other people it was respecting the flag. Does putting him in an NFL uniform stop the bleeding? Or does it make people who want him to play shut up?

Joa Macnalie: I don’t think it does either. Because the larger problem is police brutality again right. Racial injustice

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Right.

Joa Macnalie: So I don’t think him playing is going to stop police brutality or reverse what they’ve done. Or shut people up who want to see him play. What I believe it will do is it’ll correct the wrong that the NFL made against him because he wasn’t picked up for kneeling. So that problem they still have to correct that but what I think it would do for the NFL is it would allow a conversation to ensue. If you’re really about change and the things they’re talking about now with this whole Jay-Z proposal allowing Colin Kaepernick to play again knowing his stance on police brutality and racial injustice it would allow for an honest conversation and then stemming from that it would be a whole lot of things can happen in order to eradicate the issue which was at hand in the first place police brutality and racial injustice.