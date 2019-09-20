Colts Sign Former Cowboys RB Who Replaced Ezekiel Elliott

Darius Jackson has a new NFL home.

The Indianapolis Colts on Friday signed the third-year now-former Dallas Cowboys running back to its practice squad, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Colts released RB David Williams from the taxi squad.

Jackson, who began his career in Dallas as a 2016 sixth-round pick, opened Cowboys training camp this summer with the first-string offense, the temporary replacement for then-holdout Ezekiel Elliott. He appeared in all four preseason games, rushing for 49 yards on 18 carries. Jackson also added four receptions for 27 yards.

Released at final cuts, Jackson became expendable due to the emergence of fourth-round rookie rusher Tony Pollard, who was elevated to RB1 status while Elliott was away from the organization.

The Cowboys re-signed Jackson to the practice team after the regular season began but waived the 25-year-old Tuesday in order to bring back linebacker Chris Covington.

Jackson played his college ball at Eastern Michigan, where he totaled 1,596 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 321 carries from 2012-15, chipping in 44 receptions for 375 yards and four TDs.

Indianapolis’ three-headed backfield is led by Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. At the very least, Jackson provides experienced insurance while Mack, their starter, battles a nagging calf injury.

The Colts (1-1) host the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) in Week 3.

