Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Addresses Potential Jason Garrett Extension

The Dallas Cowboys are no closer to extending Jason Garrett than they are locking down Dak Prescott.

Once again, the topic of Garrett’s long-term status popped up. And once again, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deflected a query regarding the lame-duck head coach, whose current contract is set to expire at year’s end.

“I’m not ignoring your question, but I certainly wouldn’t want to respond in any way because that’s just not what we’d want to do relative to that area of our business,” Jones said Tuesday during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic.

A non-answer is standing operating procedure, apparently, when discussing Garrett. In July, Jones pretended not to hear a question about the 53-year-old’s contract, and excusingly moved on to a different talking point.

“What did you say? I really didn’t hear you. I really didn’t hear you. There’s a drill going on back over there,” Jones said, before punctuating, “Next question.”

By and large, the Cowboys are taking a wait-and-see approach to a season for which they’ve adopted a Super Bowl-or-bust mentality. Team vice president Stephen Jones essentially admitted this in July, saying the brain trust wants Dallas to “take the next step” under Garrett, who’s held his position since 2011 and has yet to advance past the Divisional Round.

Momentum is trending in Garrett’s favor, however, as the Cowboys are off to a 3-0 start for the first time in his tenure, poised to capture a second NFC East crown in as many campaigns. Beyond that? We shall find out — for Big D and its fearless leader.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Garrett Isn’t Stressing New Deal

He’s posted an 80-59 regular season record and sports the (public) support of his superiors. But even with the pressure of expectation mounting, Garrett, who signed a five-year, $30 million extension in 2015, is in no rush to again dot his I’s and cross his T’s.

He made that clear at the onset of training camp, projecting a focused drive centered around football rather than his financials. His address was layered in coachspeak, and one could tell he’d been prepped, but it possessed enough sincerity to back-burner further probing.

“To be honest with you, I never really think about that,” Garrett said on July 30, via Pro Football Talk. “I never thought about that as a player. I don’t think about that as a coach. I just come to work every day and try to do the best job that I can do in the position that I have. Very fortunate to do what I love to do in this great league, in this great organization with the people that we have, the coaching staff that we have, the players, and the support staff that we have. So, just come and try to embrace that opportunity each and every day and try to contribute as much as I can.”

Jerry Liking On-Field Product

The season is still early, and much can (and likely will) change, but Jones is extremely content with Dallas’ undefeated start, punctuated by a high-flying offense and perhaps the deepest roster, pound for pound, they’ve assembled this decade.

“I wouldn’t ask for any more… When you’ve got a little edge starting off you benefit from that later on and we’ll need it all before we finish,” Jones said Sunday.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Brings to Light Wild Ezekiel Elliott ‘Pony’ Incident

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL