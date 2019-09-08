Dak Prescott Sets Amazing Cowboys Record in Blowout of Giants

How good was Dak Prescott in the Dallas Cowboys‘ trouncing of the New York Giants amid Sunday’s opener?

Historically good.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott set a new franchise record for passing yards in a Week 1 game, eclipsing the previous mark held by legendary QB Troy Aikman (362 yards in 1999), who, ironically enough, was calling the game for FOX.

As of this writing, with Dallas firmly in command, the fourth quarter winding down, Prescott has completed 25-of-32 balls for 405 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He boasts a perfect passer rating (158.3), hooking up with tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and wide receivers Randall Cobb and Amari Cooper on scoring tosses.

For good measure, Prescott added 14 yards on two rushing attempts, showing an excellent poise and command of the huddle in first-time coordinator Kellen Moore’s offense.

Prescott exited the game with 2:47 left in the fourth, giving way to Cooper Rush, the Cowboys leading 35-17.

Dak Earns his Money

Suffice it to say, Prescott removed any doubt that he deserves to become one of the league’s richest signal-callers — perhaps the richest, surpassing the $110 million in guarantees that Los Angeles’ Jared Goff recently received.

Prescott did not ink his long-discussed contract extension prior to Sunday’s tilt, as was the plan. ESPN’s Ed Werder reported earlier in the day that discussions are “all dead for now,” while Werder’s coworker, NFL insider Adam Schefter, explained why Prescott isn’t pushing for his inevitable pact.

“Prescott has loss-of-value and disability insurance policies, as well as multiyear endorsement deals, that all together are valued at more than $50 million, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote Sunday.

“The insurance policies protect the star quarterback if he has a career-threatening injury. The endorsement deals, worth more than what some starting NFL quarterbacks are making, are in place for years, according to sources.”

However, just because they didn’t get it done doesn’t mean it won’t happen. The FOX broadcast repeatedly hinted that Prescott’s deal was imminent, a formality that could be expedited after this performance.

On FOX broadcast, Joe Buck said Dak Prescott is "days away" from signing his extension. Failure to lock down Dak today not indicative of where the sides stand. #Cowboys — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 8, 2019

