Dallas Cowboys Rookie Expected to Make Debut Against Dolphins

Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 3. The rookie has been a healthy scratch for the Cowboys first two games, but all indications are Hill is going to play against the Dolphins. Leading up to the Cowboys-Dolphins game, Stephen Jones noted that Hill is “ready to go.”

“He’s ready to go. It’s time for him to go. Rod’s fired up about what he can bring to the table here. He’s had a really good week of practice. I expect him to make some plays for us,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Hill has been inactive so far this season, but the rookie is believed to have been a healthy scratch. This would be a good game for Hill to make his debut given the Cowboys are expected to handle a Dolphins team that looks to be the worst in the NFL. Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher reported that Hill could end up playing both inside positions.

Trysten Hill set to make his NFL debut and help at the 3-tech. Coach Jason Garrett said Hill could play both inside positions. But realistically, the Cowboys hope not to ask too much of the new guys and the kids … yet.

Trysten Hill & Rod Marinelli Have Formed a Strong Bond

Much has been made about the strong connection Hill has with Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. During the predraft process, Hill spent his 21st birthday talking ball with Marinelli in a hotel room.

”We were in the hotel lobby actually. On my birthday, yes sir,” Hill explained to the Star-Telegram. “We just hung out in the lobby. It was my 21st. We were there and talking football, talking drills and everything like that. I’m not really used to nice hotels. But coach said it was a little shack. It was run down. We had two little chairs pulled up to a table. But that doesn’t make the difference. That’s the experience that I’m happy to look back at and say that I spent my 21st with my coach.”

Hill got off to a slow start in training camp, and Marinelli referred to him as the “caboose” of the team.

“The train is leaving. He’s the caboose right now,” Marinelli noted to the Dallas News. “Get up front. He’s learning, just how to hydrate and all that stuff. And our pace and tempo is fast, more than most people…He’s tough. Keep it going. We’ve just got to harden him up.”

After a Strong Start to His College Football Career at UCF, Hill Struggled to Find the Field in 2018

Hill had a strong start at UCF playing early and often his freshman season. The defensive tackle excelled under Scott Frost, but struggled to find the field when Josh Heupel took over. Heading into the draft, one of the big questions surrounding Hill was whether a team would use a high draft pick on a player that did not start his final college season.

”I think there was some emotion involved,” Hill noted to Star-Telegram. “Some things I didn’t do as well, looking back on it, as I did. That is what it is. We did have a coaching change. That stuff happens. I realized that. Every coach from high school until now had my best interest in mind. There were two different coaching staffs. They both wanted me to perform my best and I did.”