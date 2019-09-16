DeSean Jackson Injury: Fantasy Impact & Latest Updates on Eagles WR

The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a few brutal blows during the first half of their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Among the multiple players who were sidelined at various points, one which stood out was wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who’s fresh off a monster Week 1 performance.

Jackson left during the first half and appeared to want to get back on the field after leaving the game, but the Eagles played it safe. It was revealed on the broadcast that Jackson had apparently suffered a groin injury and is questionable to return heading into the second half.

We’re going to take a look at the full injury breakdown along with the latest on Jackson’s potential return Sunday night against the Falcons.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Battle Numerous Injuries vs. Falcons

Along with Jackson, the Eagles lost tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), along with Alshon Jeffery (calf). The team revealed the news that Jackson and Jeffery were questionable to return to the game.

Injury Updates: WR Alshon Jeffrey (calf) and WR DeSean Jackson (groin) are questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2019

Beyond that group, fellow Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor was also evaluated for an injury just prior to halftime, while Carson Wentz went through the concussion protocol. Wentz was replaced by Josh McCown, but the starting signal-caller returned after being cleared and finished out the first half.

DeSean Jackson Injury: Fantasy Football Impact

Although it’s unknown which Eagles receivers will be ready to roll moving forward, there’s no question that Jackson’s absence will benefit the likes of Jeffery and Agholor (if either is healthy). But beyond those two, we may see more of rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside as well as Mack Hollins.

If Jackson were to miss time beyond Sunday night, the second half of this game will offer a decent outlook as to which players to potentially target on the waiver wire. Arcega-Whiteside is an intriguing option, as the rookie impressed over his final three seasons with the Stanford Cardinal.

Arcega-Whiteside, who was a second-round draft pick, tallied 1,059 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2018 season. Over the span of 33 collegiate games, he caught 135 passes for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns.

READ NEXT: Browns QB Garrett Gilbert: Baker Mayfield a ‘Fat 12-Year-Old’