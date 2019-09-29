DJ Chark Fantasy: Start or Sit Jaguars WR in Week 4?

While quarterback Gardner Minshew has received much of the publicity within the Jacksonville Jaguars offense this season, a former LSU wideout has made major strides in his second NFL season.

DJ Chark has not only been the Jags best receiver, but he’s been one of the better fantasy options at the position as well.

However, Chark has a tough battle ahead of him in Week 4. Can you trust the Jaguars’ new number one receiver in your fantasy lineups vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday?

DJ Chark Fantasy Outlook vs. Denver Broncos

To say DJ Chark has exceeded expectations to this point of the 2019 season would be a massive understatement. Chark has registered 15 receptions through three games, already more catches than he had all of his rookie season one year ago.

Interestingly enough, while Chark may lead the Jaguars in every major receiving category, there is one category he is not first in, and that is snap count. Chark is received not only not the most snaps at wideout for the Jags this season, he isn’t even the second wideout on the list. The top two honors go to Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley. Besides both Chark and Conley playing 70% of the snaps a week ago, both Westbrook and Conley have out-snapped Chark in every game this season.

So how has Chark managed to become the ninth-highest scoring receiver in fantasy despite his less than desirable snap count summary? There are two simple answers to that question, speed, and touchdowns. Chark leads all receivers with at least 15 catches this season in yards per receptions (18.5). The wideout has also scored a touchdown in all three games this season.

Unfortunately for Chark owners, the stats show that the likelihood of their blossoming fantasy stud finding the endzone for the fourth time in as many weeks is highly unlikely. The Denver Broncos have allowed 0.7 receiving touchdowns per game to wideout this season, the fifth-fewest in the entire league. The Broncos have also allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season. Denver has held the likes of Allen Robinson and Davante Adams to an average of just 6.85 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, with no wideout finding the endzone. In fact, they’ve held the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers and the Chicago Bears to an average of just 177.5 yards through the air over the past two games. The No Fly Zone is alive and well in Denver, Colorado.

I love Gardner Minshew as much as the next guy. However, if Aaron Rodgers can only rack up 235 passing yards and one lone passing touchdown with a guy like Davante Adams at his disposal vs. Denver, I expect the Jaguars and their 24th ranked offense to have their struggles moving the ball.

Should You Start or Sit DJ Chark in Week 4?

I get it, you’ve likely had Chark sitting on your bench through his three-game tear. You’ve finally mustered up enough confidence to insert him into your starting lineup. However, this is not the week to do so. Sit DJ Chark in Week 4 vs. the Broncos.

