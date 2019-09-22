Dolphins Decide Whether to Play Taco Charlton vs. Cowboys

Taco Charlton rushing Tyron Smith may soon become reality.

The Miami Dolphins activated the third-year former Dallas Cowboys defensive end for Sunday’s meeting of the teams at AT&T Stadium, days after Miami claimed Charlton off waivers from Dallas.

This had been a possibility, albeit a slight one, after Dolphins head coach Brian Flores cracked the door for Taco to contribute, which was heavily dependant on Charlton’s acclimation ability, adjusting to a new playbook.

“It would be a tough thing to do, obviously,” Flores said Friday, via The Athletic. “He wants to play. … Hopefully if we can get him up to speed, then maybe.”

Charlton’s debut aligns with that of Robert Quinn’s. The veteran pass-rusher was traded from the ‘Fins to the Cowboys this offseason and just ended a two-game NFL suspension. Quinn is starting in place of DE Tyrone Crawford, who’s out with a hip injury.

Cowboys’ Inactives

No surprises among Dallas’ Week 3 scratches, nearly all of whom were ruled out Friday: WRs Tavon Austin and Michael Gallup, LB Luke Gifford, S Xavier Woods, DL Antwaun Woods, OL Brandon Knight and Crawford.

Woods, the lineman, sustained a sprained MCL in the second quarter of Dallas’ Week 2 road victory at Washington when teammates inadvertently landed on his leg. He’s considered day-to-day, though the club is sidelining him for Sunday’s tilt and activating second-round rookie DL Trysten Hill, a healthy scratch for the first two games.

“We are deep with guys that can play,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday, referring to the defensive line. “We think help is on the way.”

Crawford reportedly is dealing with bursitis in both hips but hopes to return in Week 4 against the Saints.

Woods, the safety, who suffered an ankle injury in the waning moments of Week 2, was given a recovery timeframe of 4-6 weeks. Darian Thompson will start in Woods’ place and rookie Donovan Wilson is expected to be activated for the first time this year.

Gallup, too, went down during the closing frame of Dallas’ conquest in the nation’s capital. An MRI revealed a torn meniscus tendon which he had surgically repaired — a procedure that could cost him upwards of a month.

With Gallup and Austin mothballed, the Cowboys will roll out Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson as the primary wideouts. The team opted not to elevate Ventell Bryant from the practice squad to serve as added depth.

Hill Takes Taco’s Number

Can you tell Dallas has moved on from Charlton? The club already gave his number to Hill, who’s making his NFL debut, starting in place of Woods, and switching from No. 79 to No. 97 for the occasion — an exciting occasion.

“He’s ready to go. It’s time for him to go,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Friday. “[Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s] fired up about what he can bring to the table here. He’s had a really good week of practice. I expect him to make some plays for us.”

