Cowboys Starter Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury vs. Redskins

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods sustained a left knee injury Sunday against the Washington Redskins that left him, at least initially, in severe pain.

Woods was injured in the second quarter of Dallas’ Week 2 road game at Washington when teammates inadvertently landed on his leg. He was down for a considerable period before limping off the field to the blue sideline medical tent, where he was examined by the team’s medical staff.

Woods, who eventually headed to the locker room, is questionable to return. Christian Covington will fill in aside DT Maliek Collins for as long as he’s sidelined.

Woods was held off the stat sheet prior to sustaining his injury.

The Cowboys and Redskins are tied, 7-7, in the second.

No Hill

It’s hindsight, but the Cowboys likely regret deactivating second-round rookie defensive lineman Trysten Hill, a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. As is Taco Charlton, the subject of swirling trade rumors, leaving Dallas perilously thin along their line. Kerry Hyder, Dorance Armstrong and Covington are the primary reserves.

The seven inactives: OL Adam Redmond and Brandon Knight, S Donovan Wilson, LB Luke Gifford, WR Tavon Austin, Charlton and Hill.

No Dak Deal

It was reported prior to the game that negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have stalled, with the franchise signal-caller purportedly holding out for a short-term pact rather than a long-term extension — more up-front money, in other words.

“My understanding is these Dak Prescott extension talks which Jerry Jones termed imminent just a week ago have reached a little bit of an impasse,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. “It doesn’t seem like things will happen for the foreseeable future. Obviously that could change but that is the read right now. …

“The Cowboys have signed a lot of their key players to really long-term deals. Zeke Elliott the latest all their offensive lineman are on long long-term deals. But then look at the recent deals quarterbacks have done. Four-year extension for [Rams QB] Jared Goff. Four-year extension for [Eagles QB] Carson Wentz. It would make a lot of sense if Dak is holding out for some of those shorter term deals to cash in at a sooner time.”

Following a slow start, Prescott picked up where he left off from his record-setting Week 1 outing. As of this writing, he’s completed 10-of-14 passes for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also busted a career-long 42-yard run.

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL