Carson Wentz Promises Eagles Beat Lions for Landon Solberg

Carson Wentz sent an emotional message out Sunday morning, one that is both selfless and inspirational. The Eagles quarterback is dedicating the Lions-Eagles game to the memory of Landon Solberg.

Solberg, 12, passed away Tuesday after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for two years. The North Dakota native had been diagnosed with Grade III anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare malignant brain tumor, in December 2017 and fought it to the end.

Wentz developed a special bond with Solberg as part of the quarterback’s AO1 Foundation, specifically through the Camp Conquerors and Outdoor Ministry branch where Wentz worked with Solberg to help develop his spirituality. The two went hunting and fishing together while talking about life and faith.

Wentz has promised to win Sunday’s game for Solberg. The quarterback is also wearing special cleats to honor him. It’s the ultimate form of commitment and sportsmanship. It’s also a pretty solid sign to the Lions that the Eagles mean business this week.

“So much more than a game. This one’s for you Landon! Can’t thank you enough for all the inspiration you’ve given me,” Wentz said in a Twitter post. “The fighter you were and the faith in Jesus you displayed through it all— is truly inspiring. I’ll see you again one day buddy!”

Wentz & Solberg: A Special Bond Rooted in Spirituality

On Tuesday, Carson Wentz appeared at his weekly press conference availability wearing a T-shirt reading “Landon’s Light” and seemed to get teary-eyed at times talking about his friend. Landon Solberg had thrown out the first pitch at the Carson Wentz Charity Softball game in Philadelphia with his family in the crowd.

“For those that don’t know Landon, he actually threw out the first pitch at the Charity Softball game. He lost his life to cancer yesterday,” Wentz told reporters. “Trying not to get emotional, but a good kid like that who was able to go through our AO1 Foundation’s program, we got to know him really well and his family. To see his fight and his faith through his fight, his faith in Jesus, really inspired me.”

According to The Forum, Solberg’s funeral will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota. The inspirational child spent his final days surrounded by friends and family in hospice.

Inspirational Boy Has Many Celebrity Fans

Carson Wentz wasn’t the only celebrity friend to visit Lanson Solberg. According to The Forum, he received a FaceTime call from pop music superstar Taylor Swift earlier this month, along with earning an honorary roster spot from the West Fargo Sheyenne’s boys basketball team and a Summit League Championship ring from the North Dakota State men’s basketball team.

He was beloved by all and will be missed by all.

“He knows there’s a better place where we ultimately end up, every one of us,” Travis Solberg, Landon’s dad told The Forum. “He’s handled it far beyond how a lot of adults would handle it, which has been a life lesson for my wife and I.”

Wentz sent his prayers to Travis and the entire Solberg family.

“My prayers have been with his family,” Wentz said. “I know Landon’s up there celebrating with Jesus. So that’s something we can celebrate.”

