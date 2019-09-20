Carson Wentz Keeps Getting Compared to Ben Roethlisberger

The comparisons have been flooding in since his rookie year. Is Carson Wentz the next Ben Roethlisberger? Wentz would probably be OK with the nod if he ended up winning two Super Bowls.

NBC Sports’ Al Michaels stoked the flames last week during the Eagles-Falcons broadcast when he mentioned Wentz and Roethlisberger in the same breath. None more apparent than on that 3rd-and-9 completion to Mack Hollins with a defender draped on his back. Wentz should have been sacked, but somehow released the ball before his knee hit the ground.

“He looked so much like Roethlisberger has through the years,” said Michaels. “Somehow escaping.”

His partner in the broadcast booth, Cris Collinsworth, called it “one of the greatest throws I’ve ever seen.”

Wentz or Houdini?

📺: NBC

Chris Spielman Compares Big Ben to Carson

The similarities between Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz keep starting debates across the country. FOX Sports analyst Chris Spielman was recently asked about Wentz in an interview with the Detroit Free Press and didn’t hesitate in bringing the comparison up. Spielman will be the color commentator for Sunday’s game between the Lions and Eagles.

“The thing I like about him most is he reminds me of Roethlisberger as a younger guy or some of these guys now that are so strong in the pocket,” Spielman told The Detroit Free Press. “It’s tough to get him down and they have a great way to move their hips or turn their shoulders.”

Most TD passes of 50-plus yards since 2016: Tom Brady: 11

Philip Rivers: 11

Dak Prescott: 9

Carson Wentz: 9

Alex Smith: 9

Ben Roethlisberger: 8

Patrick Mahomes: 8 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2019

Roethlisberger is listed at 6-foot-5, 241 pounds versus Wentz at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds. Yes, they are nearly identical in stature and size. Wentz worked exceptionally hard this offseason on getting leaner, too. Lean muscle. When he gets out in open space, the quarterback can be harder to stop than some running backs. Tackling Wentz is like hitting a block of steel.

“If you don’t hit him hard, and it’s hard because you’re walking that fine line, they’re going to get out of there, man,” said Spielman. “Carson’s as strong as there is.”

Stats Don’t Lie For These Two Quarterbacks

The numbers between Carson Wentz and Ben Roethlisberger also stack up favorably well through their first three years. Consider this …

Carson Wentz: 923-for-1448 for 10,152 passing yards, with 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions (144 rushing yards) — 23-17 win-loss record, 1 Super Bowl

923-for-1448 for 10,152 passing yards, with 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions (144 rushing yards) — 23-17 win-loss record, 1 Super Bowl Ben Roethlisberger: 644-for-1032 for 8,519 passing yards, with 52 touchdowns and 43 interceptions (311 rushing yards) — 29-11 win-loss record, 1 Super Bowl

Wentz has gone on record talking about the comparison. The Eagles quarterback has long admired the way Roethlisberger plays the position.

“Well, first of all, to be compared to a guy like that, that’s pretty impressive,” said Wentz back in 2016, via Philly Mag. “I’ve got a long way to go, that’s first and foremost. But I’ve always admired the way he plays. I love how he can extend plays and improvise. He’s not afraid to chuck the ball deep and make some plays. I definitely admire his game.”

The link between the two goes back to Wentz’s rookie season when the Eagles stunned Roethlisberger’s Steelers in a 34-3 rout at Lincoln Financial Field. Head coach Doug Pederson talked about their similarities in 2016.

“I think that’s one thing with Carson’s strength is he continues to have that vision down the field when things begin to break down,” Pederson told reporters, via Philly Mag. “So, yeah, there are a lot of similarities there. The fact that they’re both very good throwers outside the pocket is a tribute to both of them.”

