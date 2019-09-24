Eagles Update Injury Status for DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery

Another day closer to kickoff springs more eternal hope. At least for one injured Eagles wide receiver.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson updated the status of two hurt stars on Tuesday while talking to the Green Bay media on a conference call. He is still holding out hope Alshon Jeffery can suit up and play as he continues to recover from a nagging calf ailment. That’s the good news. Meanwhile, Pederson expressed doubt that DeSean Jackson would be able to go Thursday night against the Packers.

Jackson, of course, is trying to shake off an abdominal strain that he aggravated early in the first quarter in Atlanta. Jeffery was listed as a limited participant at Monday’s non-practice, while Jackson was deemed out. It was rumored to be a stretch for Jackson to play in Green Bay and now the coach has seemingly confirmed that opinion. For now, Jeffery is being penciled in to start.

Doug Pederson said he expects Alston Jeffery and Dallas Goedert to play Thursday against the Packers but thinks DeSean Jackson probably will miss another game. https://t.co/a9Q5BDCjAb — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 24, 2019

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Not Benching Miles Sanders Yet

There was a strange outcry to bench Miles Sanders after the rookie fumbled twice in five plays against Detroit. Sure, they were bone-headed plays and ones that cannot happen regularly on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. But Sanders is a young kid trying to figure out NFL defenses, and the Eagles’ coaching staff appears to be big on giving him a pass.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh told reporters that the team is “not going to bury” him on the bench. Sanders was their second-round draft pick and seems slated for another hefty workload this week in Green Bay. Start him in fantasy football.

#FlyEaglesFly OC Mike Groh on rookie RB Miles Sanders: “He’s not the first guy in the NFL to fumble. … We are not going to bury the guy on the bench.” — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) September 24, 2019

Those were comments echoed by head coach Doug Pederson in his day-after press conference.

“There is obviously — with the history of running backs, when you look at them, there is always — if you look at the full body of work, everybody is going to have ball security issues,” Pederson said. “Quarterbacks have interceptions, running backs have fumbles, tight ends have fumbles, all that so, if you want to point a finger there, you can.”

DeSean Jackson Special Airs Tonight on NFL Network

DeSean Jackson may not be playing Thursday night against the Packers, but everyone can check him out tonight at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. Jackson was a lead contributor to a stirring documentary entitled “NFL 360 presents The L.A. Marathon” that explores the life of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, an icon in the Los Angeles hip hop community.

Jackson and Hussle grew up in the same rough-and-tumble Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles and developed a strong bond. In a preview for the documentary, Jackson described his friend’s strong influence on him and those living in the city. There are also cameos from rappers Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z.

.@DeSeanJackson10 is doing his part to honor the life of Nipsey Hussle this season 🙌 DeSean and @SnoopDogg took some time to discuss his legacy. pic.twitter.com/PhTAMRY2Ov — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 22, 2019

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target