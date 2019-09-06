Eagles Feeling ‘Damn Good’ in New Hype Video [WATCH]

The Philadelphia Eagles never disappoint in their weekly hype videos. The newest one, released ahead of the season opener, intermingles game-day rituals of both players and fans. It’s awesome.

In it, they show Eagles fans dying their hair green and painting their faces while sprinkling in snippets of Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson watching game film. Brandon Graham and Zach Ertz make cameos as they strap on their gloves and get ready for work.

Instead of the usual bombastic narrator’s voice, there are no words in this one. The whole scene unfolds as Etta James’ “Feeling Good” blares in the background. Watch it.

The best part? When Wentz turns to Jackson and asks the receiver, “How you feeling?” To which Jackson responds, “Damn good.”

Eagles Revamp Team App for 2019

The team also announced they had updated their app for iOS (click to download) and Android (click to download) devices. This is another technology the Eagles have been innovators in, letting their fans have the most interactive experience in the NFL. According to a press release, “the new app experience and technology features ensure that Eagles fans will never miss a game, while providing a deeper connection to the players, coaches, and content they enjoy following.” Part of that experience: for the first time, fans can stream live games right from their phones.

“We know how important it is to our fans to stay connected to team news, content, and gameday information,” said Eagles president Don Smolenski. “From the live-streaming in market to the enhanced customization options, this update is designed to create the best and most valuable experience for Eagles fans everywhere.”

In addition, fans can live stream the radio call from Merrill Reese and Mike Quick. There is an instant replay function allowing fans to re-watch any drive from any camera angle. There are camera angle controls, too. These provide eight different camera angles, like corner view, high end-zone view and line-of-scrimmage view.

Eagles Update Injury Report

Three Eagles players missed Thursday’s practice, including Nate Sudfeld (knee), Jordan Mailata (back) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (wrist). Those were all expected. Derek Barnett (shoulder), Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and Alshon Jeffery (biceps) were all listed as “limited participation” at practice.

Barnett and Brooks are still expected to start in Week 1, although the fact they continue to remain on the injury report has raised a few questions. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz provided a tepid update on Barnett.

“Yeah, we’re concerned with everybody, but we got a long way to go until Sunday,” Schwartz told reporters. “We’ll see where everybody is. We have good depth at that position. I think whoever we put out there will be able to get the job done.”

Alshon Jeffery entered the locker room as reporters were leaving. Didn't have time to ask in depth about his listing on the injury report (limited/biceps) but I asked if he was OK and he said he was fine. Then he said I would BE fined for asking a question as locker room closed. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) September 5, 2019

As for Jeffery, this is the first time anybody has heard about any ailment. That would be a real blow to the Eagles’ starting offense. Jeffery seemed to indicate he was fine when the Inquirer’s Les Bowen asked him about it.

