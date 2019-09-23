Eagles vs. Packers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the undefeated Green Bay Packers in a must-win game on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

The Eagles have lost back-to-back games against the Falcons and Lions by a combined total of seven points, despite being without star wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. Jackson has an abdominal strain that will sideline him for another week while Jeffery has a calf strain and was limited in Monday’s practice.

The Packers, on the other hand, are on a roll, opening the season with wins against the Bears, Vikings and Broncos but this will be an interesting test for them because the Eagles can’t afford to lose.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-0)

Thursday, September 26 at 8:20 PM ET

Lambeau Field

Coverage: FOX/NFL Network

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Eagles vs. Packers -4.5

Over/Under: 45

Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Injury Report Today’s injury report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/m20SJJUcnf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 23, 2019

Carson Wentz completed 19 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns but he clearly missed Jackson and Jeffery as his wide receivers struggled to get open and were sloppy. Miles Sanders and Nelson Agholor lost fumbles, there were a few drops, and Mack Hollins committed two pass-interference penalties in Sunday’s 27-24 home loss to the Lions.

Philadelphia outgained Detroit 373-287, they had 22 first downs to 16 from Detroit and won the time of possession 32:18 to 27:42 and they had their opportunities but just couldn’t make plays when they needed to.

The Eagles are averaging 265.3 passing yards (12th in the NFL) and 99.7 rushing yards (17th). Philadelphia ranks 9th with 35.3 points per game and 24th with 26.0 points against. Carson Wentz has passed for 803 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, Miles Sanders has 106 rushing yards on 34 carries and Zach Ertz has 17 receptions for 190 yards. Zach Brown has 16 tackles and Ronald. Darby has one interception.

Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers completed 17 of 29 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown, Aaron Jones ran for 19 yards and a career-high two touchdowns on 10 carries, Jamaal Williams ran for 59 yards on 12 carries and Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught six passes for 99 yards and one touchdown to lead the Packers to a 27-16 home win against the Broncos.

The new-look Green Bay defense made the difference again, Preston Smith matched a career-high with three sacks and Za’Darius Smith finished with two sacks as the Packers got to Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers, winning the game despite being dominated in time of possession 35:34 to 24:26. The Packers outgained the Eagles 312-310 and they had 16 first downs to 20 from the Broncos.

The Packers are averaging 197.3 passing yards (27th in the NFL) and 89.3 rushing yards (24th). Green Bay ranks 23rd with 19.3 points per game and 2nd with 11.7 points against. Aaron Rodgers has passed for 647 yards and four touchdowns, Aaron Jones has 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries and Davante Adams has 15 receptions for 198 yards. Blake Martinez has 32 tackles and Preston Smith has 4.5 sacks and one interception.

Trends and Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

1-4 ATS in their last five games following a straight up loss

1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games in Week 4

0-6 ATS in their last six games in September

The Green Bay Packers are:

4-0-1 ATS in their last five Thursday games

39-19-1 ATS in their last 59 games after accumulating less than 90 rushing yards in their previous game

The Under is:

4-0 in Philadelphia’s last four road games

4-1 in Philadelphia’s last five games after allowing less than 90 rushing yards in their previous game

4-1 in Green Bay’s last five games following an ATS win

9-4 in Green Bay’s last 13 games overall

I can’t trust the Eagles to keep up with the Packers on the road on a short week, even if Alshon Jeffery plays. The Green Bay defense has been elite and Thursday night games start to grind down and move more slowly. I see Rodgers taking over the game when he needs, finding his spots against a weak defense.

Pick: Packers -4.5 & Under 45

READ NEXT: How Al Horford Fits with the 76ers