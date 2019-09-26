Eagles vs. Packers Prop Bets: 5 Best Non-Point Spread Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers square off in primetime on a Thursday night matchup between two NFC contenders going different directions.

The Eagles are just 1-2, with surprising losses to both the Falcons and Lions. The Packers have ridden a stellar defense to a 3-0 start out of the gate, defying expectations despite the Aaron Rodgers led offense sputtering.

The Packers find themselves as 4-point home favorites against the visiting Eagles, with a total of 47, according to Odds Shark.

But if neither of those traditional lines interests you, there are plenty of props to take advantage of in this matchup. Here are five to keep an eye on.

Eagles RB Jordan Howard Has Experience Against the Packers

Jordan Howard hasn’t had the best start to his career in Philly, not having broke 50 yards in his first three games and only receiving double-digit carries once. But Howard knows the Packers well, having spent the first three years of his career in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears.

Heavy.com’s Eagles writer Mike Greger believes that Howard is in for a big game tonight.

Jordan Howard is averaging 3.97 yards per carry for his career vs. Packers. Not mind-blowing numbers but enough to warrant a feeding. Howard busts out this week in a big way. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Packers — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 26, 2019

Howard needs to have a game where he establishes himself as the team’s lead back and this is a good opportunity to do that. The Eagles need to have a consistent run game to avoid putting so much on Carson Wentz’s shoulders, while also keeping the ball out of Rodgers’ hands.

And while the Packers have had a good defense, Green Bay ranks 25th in rush defense this year.

Take a look at Howard going over 28.5 yards rushing (-120) and as an anytime touchdown scorer (+180).

Packers WR Davante Adams Due for a Breakout

Davante Adams hasn’t exploded yet, registering just 15 catches for 198 yards. But against an Eagles secondary that has consistently given up big plays, Adams could be in for a big outing.

The Eagles have allowed a 100-yard receiver each of the first three weeks of the season and are allowing 293.7 passing yards per game this season, ranking 29th in the NFL. The Packers have also talked about Adams getting more targets.

“Four targets for Davante is obviously not enough, especially on a day like today when there was a lot of soft coverage and some stuff to be hit outside. We’ve got to keep finding ways to get him the ball more often,” Rodgers said Sunday.

Take Adams over 89.5 yards (-120) as well as over 6.5 catches (-110).

Jimmy Graham Has Not Been a Preferred Target of Aaron Rodgers

Here are Jimmy Graham’s stats the last two weeks: 0.

The once high-flying tight end has been grounded this season, collecting just 30 yards on three of seven targets. Graham is set to suit up Thursday, despite dealing with multiple injuries (groin/quad).

Like Adams, the Packers have said they want to get Graham more involved in the offense, but the big TE doesn’t have a great track record during his time in Green Bay.

Dating back to Week 9 last season, Graham has just one game where he’s totaled over three catches and in six of those games he’s had less than three.

Considering the recent trends and struggles for the tight end, I’m rolling with the under 2.5 catches (-150) and under 20.5 receiving yards (-105).

READ NEXT: Eagles vs. Packers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick