Fantasy Week 3 Waiver Wire: Is Teddy Bridgewater a Must Add Following Brees’ Injury?

Week 2 may not have gifted us with the plethora of juicy waiver wire adds that Week 1 did. However, the group of players to target on waivers this week may have longer staying power in the realm of fantasy football.

From a handful of signal-callers taking over for fantasy-friendly teams due to injury, to a wideout who led the league in fantasy points this week after coming off a goose egg performance in Week 1.

Below we break down the most notable waiver wire adds for week three.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins (51% Owned)

Terry McLaurin came in as a Week 1 notable waiver-wire add following an impressive NFL debut. Now, after another strong showing in Week 2, McLaurin headlines our Week 2 fantasy football must-adds. McLaurin is now the 12th highest scoring fantasy player at his position following two weeks of play, thanks to his 17+ points vs. Dallas on Sunday. Washington has been hungry for a go-to wideout for what seems like forever. In McLaurin, they may have finally found their guy.

According to ESPN’s Matthew Berry and recent trends, McLaurin’s current pace seems sustainable.

With that TD catch, Terry McLaurin surpasses 40 fantasy points for the season. All 8 of the receivers that played 13 games and scored 40 points through 2 weeks last season finished as Top 10 WRs for the season. pic.twitter.com/O7u5p8CiBm — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 15, 2019

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (40% Owned)

I’ll admit I’ve been an Allen truther since his days at Wyoming. While he may still leave much to be desired as a legitimate NFL passer, he is a viable fantasy quarterback. Allen put up 22+ points in Week 2 vs. the New York Giants. Allen was just one of seven QBs to top 20 points in fantasy on Sunday. This coming week should also be extremely favorable towards the Buffalo signal-caller.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the 8th worst defense in the NFL over the first two weeks of the season. The Bengals have surrendered an average of 20.14 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over that time frame.

Allen’s ability to pose as a threat in the running game, combined with his big arm, should help him finish as a QB1 in fantasy football this season.

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (35% Owned)

It’s unclear how much time Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting running back James Conner will miss, if any. However, if Conner were to sit out any games due to injury, Samuels becomes an immediate RB2. Meaning Samuels is a must-add this week even if it’s just speculative.

Once given starter touches, Samuels averaged nearly 15 PPR points down the final stretch of Pittsburgh’s season a year ago.

Samuel, who was considered a hybrid coming out of N.C. State, will be relied upon as not only a runner but a receiver for the now Mason Rudolph led Steelers if Conner can’t go this coming week.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (40% Owned)

Probably not the Kansas City Chiefs wideout you expected to see first on our list (more on Demarcus Robinson to come later). However, Hardman is the wideout with the most staying power between him and Robinson.

Hardman was drafted to serve in the Tyreek Hill role and seemed primed to do so prior to Hill avoiding suspension . However, now Hill is on the mend with an injury, meaning Hardman’s usage will be greatly elevated. This started in Week 2 when Hardman hauled in four receptions and a touchdown. However, Hardman also had a 74-yard touchdown which was called back due to holding.

Consider yourself lucky, if Hardman’s second score would have counted many owners would likely be clamoring to put waiver claims in on him as opposed to Robinson.

John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (70% Owned)

I don’t feel Ross warrants a spot on this list because he’s owned in 70% of leagues. However, I feel obligated to add Ross to this list because he’s owned in ONLY 70% of leagues.

Ross has been a revelation in what has otherwise been a disastrous start to the Cincinnati Bengals 2019 season. Ross has accumulated 20 targets thus far, and topped 21 fantasy points in each game this season.

Ross is the second-highest scorer at his position through two weeks of play, and the 5th highest point-getter regardless of position. Ross must be owned in all leagues.

Other Notable Waiver Wire Options:

Keep an eye on these fantasy options moving forward.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans Saints (1% Owned)

Drew Brees will be out for at least six weeks after suffering a torn ligament in his hand on Sunday. Bridgewater certainly saw his struggles once being inserted into the starting lineup vs. the Rams. However, this is why Bridgewater opted to stay in New Orleans this offseason.

Bridgewater will now have a week to prepare as the team’s starting signal-caller. He also happens to have some of the best skill players at his disposal in all of football. Bridgewater is certainly a drop off from Brees, but he’s someone who will put up respectable numbers moving forward.

Bridgewater seems to be the best option between him and Steelers’ new starting QB Mason Rudolph. Still, Rudolph warrants monitoring in all leagues due to the offense he is in.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (7% Owned)

While all eyes were on Sammy Watkins with Tyreek Hill out of the Chiefs lineup, it was Robinson who starred in Week 2.

Robinson hauled in all six of his targets for two touchdowns and 35+ fantasy points, the most by any wideout in Week 2.

However, be wary of Robinson’s sustainability moving forward. Robinson is just one week removed from a zero catch performance. Robinson has also topped 88 receiving yards just once prior to Sunday’s performance. The wideout had just 500 career receiving yards prior to his Week 2 explosion.

Robinson is still worth an add, however not at the FAAB price likely needed to pick him up.

READ NEXT: Giants Bracing for a QB Change