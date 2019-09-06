Giants vs. Cowboys Preview: Betting Line, Odds, & Pick

The NFC East divisional rivals New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2019 season as they do most, with a head-to-head matchup. Sunday’s contest will mark the fourth opening weekend game in five seasons between the two teams.

When and Where: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Location: AT&T Stadium (Home of the Dallas Cowboys) Date: 9/8/19 (Sunday) Time: 4:25 pm EST Coverage: FOX



Matchup Preview

Dallas Cowboys

After much turmoil, all is well in Dallas for now. Ezekiel Elliott is back in town, and his pockets are much fatter. However, with Zeke returning to the team just a few days ago, it is viable to question whether the running back will be able to handle his normal workhorse load. Still, in “game shape” or not, expect them to lean on Zeke heavily in the run game.

Dak Prescott has been extremely hot and cold in his six career matchups vs. New York. On one hand, Prescott has had two games with 330+ passing yards and at least three touchdown passes. On the other hand, Prescott threw for less than 166 yards or no TD passes in his three other matchups vs. New York. However, not much of that matters, as Dak owns an honorable 4-2 record vs. the division rival Giants.

Even with multiple question marks lingering, Dallas still hoists one of the most talented rosters in all the NFL. The Cowboys will be a tough matchup for a New York team that is conflicted between a total rebuild, and a win-now philosophy.

New York Giants

New York has been beaten and battered by the media and fans alike during what many perceived as a tumultuous offseason. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded after Giants brass shouted to the masses that he wouldn’t. New York then shocked the world with their selection of Duke QB Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the draft.

None of that matters now, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram will look to ease the absence of OBJ in the offense, while Jones will be watching from the sidelines come Sunday.

What does matter is the Giants seemed to turn the page in the right direction following a week 9 bye in 2018. New York rallied off four wins in their next five games. During the closing parts of the season, New York become a sleeper bet against the spread, going 4-2 ATS in their final seven games of the season.

The Dallas defense is certainly within the upper echelon of units within the NFL. However, New York may be able to find success between the tackles. Cowboys starting defensive tackles Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins’ overall PFF grades averaged out to a mediocre 65.2 in the 2018 season. Collins especially had his fits defending the ground game, grading out below 60 against the run.

Surprise, surprise, expect a heavy workload for running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday. If the Giants can catch Sean Lee on the field on passing downs Evan Engram could be in for a big game.

Betting Odds & Trends

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-7.5) Over/Under: 45.5



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

Dallas Cowboys Trends

Under in 4 of their last 5 games in the month of September. 5-0 SU in their last 5 games at home. 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games against NFC East opponents.



New York Giants Trends

Under in 5 of their last 7 games in the month of September. 4-2 ATS in their last 7 games 7-0 ATS in their last 7 road contests.



Head to Head

Under in 5 of the previous 6 matchups. NYG is 0-4 ATS in their last 4 meetings with DAL. DAL Is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home versus NYG.



Pick: Take New York Giants (+7.5)

Dallas has a good shot at coming away victorious week 1 as “Jerry World” has been generous to the ‘Boys in recent games. However, New York was a stellar bet down the stretch against the spread in 2018. The Giants fell short by a single point in their previous matchup vs. Dallas, a far cry from the 7.5 points they’re being given on Sunday.

Zeke has had his issues rushing on the Giants in the past, and questions of usage will certainly not help him find his groove. Expect the G-Men’s offense to improve in the second year under Pat Shurmur, while the loss of OBJ may actually be beneficial to Eli Manning’s play.

