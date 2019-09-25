Hero Eagles Fan Who Saved Babies Asks Nelson Agholor for Super Bowl Tickets [WATCH]

Hakim Laws has become a household name in Philadelphia over the course of three non-stop days. Laws was the former firefighter who coined the viral phrase “unlike Agholor” after Sunday’s Eagles game.

His face has been plastered over every website from coast-to-coast as a poster for what football fandom means in the City of Brotherly Love. Laws’ unselfish act of kindness saw him catching babies being thrown out of a burning building in West Philadelphia Sunday night.

He actually caught one baby and an adult woman, according to NBC10’s John Clark. The now-viral interview went viral and struck a nerve among those frustrated with Nelson Agholor’s propensity for dropping passes in big games.

In a class move, Agholor extended an offer to Laws and his family to be his special guest at an Eagles home game of his choosing. Laws told NBC10 that they are still working out the details on the when and where. His preference? Well, it appears the top choice would be tickets to the Super Bowl.

Another Memorable Quote to Funny Fan Story

As the legend of Hakim Laws continues to grow in Philadelphia, his quotes keep getting better and better. He recently sat down for an interview with NBC10’s John Clark where he described in detail what transpired during that horrific blaze. Laws, a former firefighter and Army veteran, sprung into action as rescue workers started throwing human beings from the burning building. His sense of humor never wavered.

“You can believe in me,” Laws told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark in an exclusive interview Tuesday. “I’m not gonna drop her. So she came down. Boom. My first thought actually in the back of my head was like, ‘Yeah, no fumble.’ So I caught two. And then ran them in for a touchdown.”

According to reports, five people were injured and 10 more displaced in the fire. Rest assured, none of the injuries were considered life-threatening and everyone is expected to make full recoveries.

Everyone, except for maybe Agholor’s tarnished reputation. Teammate Alshon Jeffery quickly jumped to the receiver’s defense as the quote heard ’round the world spread.

I seen a lot of 🤡 sh🤬🤬 on social media this morning… have that same energy in the future… — Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Agholor was done talking about the incident when reporters approached him about it after practice.

Nelson Agholor’s response to our quest to find out if he’s connected with the “Agholor Guy” yet 😂 Totally holding him to the free @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/WVE87dVTbQ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 24, 2019

‘Unlike Agholor’ Was Trending Everywhere

Philadelphia residents all jumped on the “Unlike Agholor” bandwagon as the catchphrase literally gripped an entire city. People were using it to say goodnight to loved ones: “I’m going to catch some zzz’s … unlike Agholor” — and to thwart wedding proposals. Turns out, there is no shortage of uses for the funniest new term in the Philly lexicon.

I have to admit, you're quite a catch, unlike Agholor.#ThingsNeverSaidWhileProposing — Just fall in line. It's meaningless, mindlessness. (@SethFromThe716) September 23, 2019

As someone who dabbles in PR & journalism, I was waiting and hoping for this. Awesome, classy move here @nelsonagholor #Eagles (Don’t drop the ticket transfer … totally kidding. Great guy! 👍)https://t.co/ytOfoBAF1r — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) September 24, 2019

Told her I was catching feelings Unlike Agholor — Delvonne McCullum (@Deli_Fresh) September 23, 2019

This might be the end of Laws’ 15 minutes of fame. If so, we all owe him a great deal for entertaining us all week.

