Nelson Agholor Responds to Eagles Fan & Philly Fire Hero Hakim Laws

Nelson Agholor has been on the receiving end of more jokes than completed passes over the last two weeks. The Philly faithful have been ruthless in their attack on the struggling slot receiver.

Agholor dropped two passes against the Lions after letting the game-winner slip through his fingers the previous week in Atlanta. Eagles fans were none too amused, including a very vocal witness to a tragic fire. Hakim Laws was helping the Philadelphia Fire Department save babies from a burning building and took the opportunity to slam Agholor’s bad hands in a TV interview that went viral.

“My man just starts throwing babies out the window. We was catching them, unlike Agholor,” said Laws.

On Monday night, Agholor showed he had a good-natured sense of humor when he offered Laws and his family free tickets to the Eagles’ next home game on Sunday, October 6 against the New York Jets. The receiver sent a message out on Twitter asking fans to help him get in touch with the local hero.

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

Let’s hope he doesn’t drop the ticket stubs upon transfer on StubHub. Kidding! In Agholor’s defense, he did have eight catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ disappointing 27-24 loss.

The fire was no laughing matter as at least six children were treated for smoke inhalation at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to NBC10.

Nelson Agholor Gets Kudos for Good Deed

As soon as Nelson Agholor sent the tweet out inviting Hakim Laws to a game, the Philly faithful let him have it again. This time, it was in a good and well-deserved way. He did the right thing and the city respects the class with which he handled a bad situation.

One of the first people to praise Agholor was Giovanni Hamilton, the young star of Eagles training camp who was on the warm end of a hug from Carson Wentz. The 11-year-old suffers from a rare condition called Schwartz-Jampel syndrome and has undergone 12 surgeries since age 2. His inspirational story nearly brought the quarterback to tears. Naturally, Hamilton was the first to give Agholor a much-needed pat on the back.

GREAT JOB NELLY 🙌🦅💚 — Team Giovanni (@realsjsgiovanni) September 24, 2019

Giovanni wasn’t the only one. Tons of Eagles fans flocked to social media in support of Agholor.

Perfect response to this!

Total class!

Respect, Nelson! Let’s get this dub Thursday! — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) September 24, 2019

You are a very good man, Nelson. We love you. Please keep your head up and keep the faith. We are with you. 💚🦅 — Jawnmilla de Ghent 🦅 (@Kathmandu513) September 24, 2019

People forget Nelson scored two TDs after the drops. This is a classy move. — Ryan Quattro (@forzaquattro77) September 24, 2019

You’re too good Nelson. I really hope you know it’s all love. We are just crazy. — AdRobs (@AdRobsGC) September 24, 2019

Agholor couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, but the way he handled himself Sunday with reporters gives a good indication of the man he is. He didn’t make any excuses and admitted the mistakes would haunt him.

“Honestly, I focus little on the good sometimes, that’s the reality of it,” Agholor said after the game, via Philly Voice. “We didn’t win. The plays you mess up on may have been the ones that determined your opportunity to win.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target