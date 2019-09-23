NBA Free Agency: NBA Insider Reveals Where Jamal Crawford Could End Up

Jamal Crawford is a free agent and there are teams interested in him.

How could they not be? Crawford has career averages of 14.6, points, 2.2 points and 3.4 assists per contest.

“I talked to Jamal yesterday, man,” Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I would like to see Jamal Crawford on a team because Jamal is just a baller. He’ll go into an situation and make the best of it. Last time he was in that type of situation was with the LA Clippers. To answer your question on where I think he’ll end up? I don’t know, man. It looks like this is gonna be a mid-season type of pickup. Last year, he got picked up by the Suns. So I don’t know, I think it’ll be a mid to end of season kind of pickup. But he can still play.”

As Chris Haynes mentioned, Crawford played for the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Crawford is entering his 20th season in the NBA. At 39, Crawford can still truly help an NBA team. That impact will significantly be seen both on an off the court. You know what he can do on it. Didn’t he drop 50 points on the Dallas Mavericks last season?

Crawford can also be a mentor for a team with young guards. Think Sixers, Nets, Lakers and Clippers.

“I know people say that his style of playing isn’t conducive to winning,” Chris Haynes tells Scoop B Radio.

“It has to be the right situation. But he can still play. And I know this isn’t basketball, but it trips me that this guy is going on 39 and he’s getting more hair as he gets older. There’s a “Stop The Violence Run” that I do in memory of my brother who was killed three years ago and Jamal sent me this video promoting my event with a full head of hair. I’m like, he went through this whole league for years and still has this low skin cut. So I thought he couldn’t grow hair while he was cutting it low, this dude got a full head of hair! Who gets older and gets more hair? Pure black hair as that! Man, whatever doctor he’s going to, I need his number.”

Chris Haynes isn’t the only NBA figurehead speaking Crawford’s praises. So is Dwyane Wade.

“I would love to see him on a team like the Golden State [Warriors],” Dwyane Wade told me.

“Just because he can rock out man he’s exciting. You get somebody that can come off the bench and put up 20 like there’s nothing. It would be good, obviously without Klay [Thompson] getting injured and losing Kevin Durant. Having a scoring punch come off the bench would be good for them.”

When I asked Los Angeles Laker big man, Anthony Davis if he like the veteran’s game, his eyes lit up like Fourth of July fireworks.

“Yeah, relentless scorer man,” Davis told me of Crawford.

“You can’t guard him. He’s able to do some special things on the floor.”

NBA training camp begins later this month. The NBA’s regular season begins in October.