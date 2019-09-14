Lakers: Anthony Davis Reveals Shocking Reason Jamal Crawford’s Unguardable

NBA free agent, Jamal Crawford is held in the highest regard by Los Angeles Lakers All Star Anthony Davis.

When I asked Davis if he like the veteran’s game, his eyes lit up like Fourth of July fireworks.

“Yeah, relentless scorer man,” Davis told me of Jamal Crawford.

“You can’t guard him. He’s able to do some special things on the floor.”

Crawford is entering his 20th season in the NBA. Last season, Crawford played for the Phoenix Suns where he averaged averaged 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Last year, Jamal Crawford shot just around 33% from three point range. He averaged 3.6 assists per game which was his highest mark since 10 years ago when he was the lead man for the Knicks.

At 39, Crawford can still truly help an NBA team. That impact will significantly be seen off the court where he can be a mentor for a team with young guards. The Sixers, Nets and Lakers seem like the ones who have the biggest need for that veteran presence.

“When he has the ball in his hands all eyes are on him,” Anthony Davis told me.

“I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Jamal Crawford has career averages of 14.6, points, 2.2 points and 3.4 assists per contest.

What team will he join this coming season?

“I would love to see him on a team like the Golden State [Warriors],” Dwyane Wade told me.

“Just because he can rock out man he’s exciting. You get somebody that can come off the bench and put up 20 like there’s nothing. It would be good, obviously without Klay [Thompson] getting injured and losing Kevin Durant. Having a scoring punch come off the bench would be good for them.”

The Golden State Warriors had an interesting offseason. Kevin Durant left in free agency and joined the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors got All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, via a sign-and-trade.

The Warriors re-signed Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to new deals. The Dubs traded Andre Iguodala, their 2015 NBA Finals MVP away to add cap space and it is believed that Klay Thompson will miss most of next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: The Philadelphia 76ers had interest in Jamal Crawford last summer.

Philly added Al Horford as a great veteran presence this summer after losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick. Philly who has young guys like Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Josh Richardson, and Marial Shayok could use someone like Jamal Crawford.

“I would be honored to play there,” Jamal Crawford told me last summer on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn’t want to play there?”

“From a leadership standpoint, having that vet who’s been through those wars and challenges, somebody who can get a shot when the play breaks down, especially in the playoffs. And where Philadelphia is going to get judged, ultimately, is their playoff success. They’re becoming one of those teams.”