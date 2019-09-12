Le’Veon Bell Injury: Jets Could be Without Star RB in Week 2

Word broke out early Thursday morning that New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold would miss Monday night’s head-to-head battle with draft classmate Baker Mayfield and his Cleveland Browns.

Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and is out for Monday Night Football vs. Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2019

However, the bad news kept rolling in for the New York Jets on Thursday, this time dealing with star free agent signee Le’Veon Bell.

And one more piece of Jets’ news: RB Le’Veon Bell is undergoing an MRI on shoulder. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2019

It is unclear at the moment whether Bell will be able to suit up come Monday night’s game. Bell will not practice on Thursday, and will likely be limited throughout the closure of the week, if he practices at all.

Jets head coach Adam Gase is apparently optimistic about Bell’s availability this coming week, however, will not clarify.

There is a huge possibility that the Jets will be without their starting quarterback and running back for the team’s nationally televised game this coming week.

Major Blow

This goes without saying, but the Jets are a worse team without Lev Bell in their lineup.

Bell opted to sit out the entirety of the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers over a contract dispute. The running back would get what he wanted this offseason, signing a massive contract to make New York his home for the foreseeable future.

Bell performed admirably in his first-ever game as a Jet, compiling 92 scrimmage yards and one receiving touchdown.

With Darnold already on the mend this week, Bell would have likely been asked to shoulder even more of a load than his 23-touches in week one.

Bell’s ability to affect the game both as a runner and pass-catcher is nearly unparalleled in the NFL. If Bell were to miss any time with the injury, the Jets would likely rely on a plethora of backs, headlined by former Packers gadget-back Ty Montgomery.

Fantasy Fallout

Le’Veon Bell is entrenched as an RB1 in fantasy football circles, as long as he’s active. While the injury to Sam Darnold may lead to a more crowded defensive front, Bell will find a way to produce fantasy points.

However, if Bell can’t go on Monday night don’t expect the same production from the running back’s replacements.

Ty Montgomery would be next up to bat in the Jets backfield. While Adam Gase seems to have a fondness towards Montgomery’s game, he is essentially a really poor man’s Bell. The former wide receiver will have added value as a PPR play in week two, yet would only be on the low-end flex radar if he draws the start vs. Cleveland.

Former Jets folk hero Bilal Powell is also current Jets running back Bilal Powell. The Jets brought back the now nine-year veteran to help add some insurance to their shiny new toy, Le’Veon Bell. Unfortunately for the Jets, they didn’t expect to need him this early.

Powell was inactive in week one, however, will likely spell Montgomery if Bell can’t go. Powell, much like Montgomery, offers more value in PPR formats.

The Jets also have second-year man Trenton Cannon at their disposal. Cannon, who averaged just 3.0 ypc in his lone NFL season, is no more than a potential roster stash at this point.

