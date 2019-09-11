Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Headlines Week 2

Christian McCaffrey single handily won many week one matchups for fantasy football owners. CMC put up a massive 42.9 fantasy points in week one, second to only Sammy Watkins for the highest point-getter, regardless of position.

Has McCaffrey jumped the likes of Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara in our week two running back rankings? Find out below, as well as which players are primed to outperform their usual ranking, and which players might bust in week two.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Sony Michel @ Miami Dolphins

Buy-low on Sony Michel this week. While it may be difficult to warrant inserting Michel in your lineup after his week one blunder (0.9 ypc), the running back is primed to bounce back in a big way vs. Miami.

The Dolphins allowed 265 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens a week ago and have the makings of being the worst defensive unit in all of football.

For all the hype the Patriots passing game got vs. Pittsburgh, the offense is still predicated on the run game. Michel’s has touted the rock nearly 19 times per game over his last ten contests (including playoffs).

Michel cost a lot of fantasy owners a week one victory, however, he may be the driving force in securing those same owners a week two win.

Austin Ekeler @ Detroit Lions

No Melvin Gordon, no worries for the Chargers. Austin Ekeler scored 39.4 fantasy points in week one, second to only Christian McCaffrey. Ekeler affected the game through the air as much as on the ground last Sunday. Ekeler nearly topped 100-yards receiving vs. Indianapolis while reeling in two of his three total touchdowns on Philip Rivers passes.

The Lions have a ferocious front seven, arguably one of the most feared in all of football. However, they struggled at defending Cardinals multi-purpose back David Johnson in week one. Johnson accumulated 137 total yards and a receiving touchdown vs. Detroit.

Ekeler has staked claim to the Bolts RB1 spot, now its time for him to insert himself in the RB1 fantasy conversation.

Worse Than Usual

David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals @ Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of David Johnson, the Arizona running back has a tremendously difficult matchup on his hands this Sunday.

Johnson rewarded owners who bought into his fantasy hype this offseason with 25.7 points in week one. However, Johnson will faceoff with a stellar Ravens defense this week.

Baltimore held Miami Dolphins running backs to just 12-yards on ten carries a week ago. Johnson is bound to receive a heavier workload than just ten carries this week. Yet he may struggle to find running lanes within the Ravens front-seven. Baltimore has held opponents to under 3.6 ypc in seven of their last eight games.

Marlon Mack @ Tennessee Titans

No running back took a more drastic fall in fantasy rankings than Marlon Mack over the past few weeks. After the retirement of QB Andrew Luck, Mack went freefalling in fantasy drafts. However, Mack rewarded owners in week one who showed faith in the Colts’ back.

Mack rushed for 174 yards vs. the Chargers and currently leads the entire NFL in rushing yards after one week of play. This production isn’t new for Mack as he’s topped 118 rushing yards in four of his last six games.

Mack will find it hard to come close to those numbers in week two vs. a menacing Tennessee defense. The Titans surrendered just 13-points while registering five sacks, three turnovers and a touchdown vs. the Browns in week one. If Tennessee can force a few turnovers and jump ahead of Indy early, the Colts will be forced to move away from the run. Meaning Nyheim Hines, not Mack will receive the bulk of the touches from the running back position.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

RANK PLAYER (POSITION – TEAM) MATCHUP 1. Christian McCaffrey (RB – CAR) vs. TB 2. Alvin Kamara (RB – NO) vs. LAR 3. Ezekiel Eliott (RB-DAL) @ WAS 4. Le’Veon Bell (RB-NYJ) vs. CLE 5. Saquon Barkley (RB-NYG) vs. BUF 6. Todd Gurley (RB-LAR) vs. NO 7. Josh Jacobs (RB-OAK) vs. KC 8. Nick Chubb (RB-CLE) @ NYJ 9. Derrick Henry (RB-TEN) vs. IND 10. Chris Carson (RB-SEA) @ PIT 11. Austin Ekeler (RB-LAC) @ DET 12. Mark Ingram (RB-BAL) vs. ARI 13. Dalvin Cook (RB-MIN) @ GB 14. James Conner (RB-PIT) vs. SEA 15. David Johnson (RB-ARI) @ BAL 16. Sony Michel (RB NE) @ MIA 17. Kerryon Johnson (RB-DET) vs. LAC 18. Marlon Mack (RB-IND) @ TEN 19. Leonard Fournette (RB-JAC) @ HOU 20. Damien Williams (RB-KC) @ OAK 21. James White (RB-NE) @ MIA 22. Matt Breida (RB-SF) @ CIN 23. Tarik Cohen (RB-CHI) @ DEN 24. Aaron Jones (RB-GB) vs. MIN 25. Miles Sanders (RB-PHI) @ ATL 26. Joe Mixon (RB-CIN) – INJ vs. SF 27. Duke Johnson (RB-HOU) vs. JAC 28. Devonta Freeman (RB-ATL) vs. PHI 29. LeSean McCoy (RB-KC) @ OAK 30. Chris Thompson (RB-WAS) vs. DAL 31. Devin Singletary (RB-BUF) @ NYG 32. David Montgomery (RB-CHI) @ DEN 33. Adrian Peterson (RB-WAS) vs. DAL 34. Phillip Lindsay (RB-DEN) vs. CHI 35. Carlos Hyde (RB-HOU) vs. JAC 36. Gio Bernard (RB-CIN) vs. SF 37. Kenyan Drake (RB-MIA) vs. NE 38. Latavius Murray (RB-NO) @ LAR 39. Malcolm Brown (RB-LAR) vs. NO 40. Royce Freeman (RB-DEN) vs. CHI 41. Jordan Howard (RB-PHI) @ ATL 42. Rex Burkhead (RB-NE) @ MIA 43. Gus Edwards (RB-BAL) vs. ARI 44. Mike Davis (RB-CHI) @ DEN 45. Dion Lewis (RB-TEN) vs. IND 46. Justice Hill (RB-BAL) vs. ARI 47. Darren Sproles (RB-PHI) @ ATL 48. Ronald Jones (RB-TB) @ CAR 49. Rashaad Penny (RB-SEA) @ PIT 50. Nyheim Hines (RB-IND) @ TEN

