New York Jets’ Starting Quarterback Ruled out for Season [Breaking]

The New York Jets are down to their third-string quarterback.

After suffering a horrific ankle injury in his first start of the season in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, Trevor Siemian has been ruled out for the season. As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the fifth-year quarterback will likely require season-ending surgery on his injured ankle.

#Jets QB Trevor Siemian, who injured his ankle in last night’s loss to the #Browns, is our for the season and will likely need surgery, per coach Adam Gase. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019

Siemian had taken over the starting job after second-year quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out indefinitely with the mono virus. However, his ankle snapped on a pass play when he was tackled by the Browns’ Myles Garrett. You can see the clip below where Siemian’s ankle did not bend in the right manner during the tackle.

Oh man that is painful looking for Trevor Siemian. pic.twitter.com/6tm5IWZv6s — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 17, 2019

Despite the absence of Darnold, the Jets had entered with some optimism considering Siemian’s experience as a starting quarterback. The 27-year-old had been Denver’s starter in 2016 and 2017 following Peyton Manning’s retirement and had compiled a 13-11 record as the starting quarterback.

However, that optimism was quickly shot down when he suffered his injury in the second quarter.

The Jets will now turn to Luke Falk as their starting quarterback. The former practice squad player went 20-of-25 for 198 yards in his debut as New York dropped to 0-2 following their 23-3 loss to the Browns.

The Jets are literally running out of quarterbacks and will have to sign one before their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots. Had Falk been injured against the Browns, Le’Veon Bell would have been the team’s quarterback.

Sam Darnold Aiming for Week 5 Return

While the Jets turn the page on Siemian, they’ll be hoping their real starting quarterback — Darnold — will be back in the very near future. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports, Darnold is aiming for a return in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets have a bye in Week 4, which means that in an ideal scenario, they’ll only start the 24-year-old Falk for one game.

“Chances are that the Jets will have to sign a backup quarterback for the game because Darnold will be sidelined. The Jets haven’t said when they expect him to return. The second-year quarterback reportedly is hoping that he can play Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles; the Jets have their bye in Week 4.”

Adam Gase Blames Team — Not Quarterback — for Latest Loss

Although Falk was literally signed from the practice squad just last week, head coach Adam Gase isn’t blaming the 199th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for this loss. Gase made sure to single out that it was the team’s fault — not the quarterback — for the 23-3 loss against the Browns.

Via Cimini.

“It wasn’t the quarterback play. It’s just guys being on details,” he said. “We had a lot of dropped passes, a lot of false starts, guys not making enough plays, including myself.”

“When we look at it, we’re going to have to look at all our guys and see who’s doing their job and who isn’t,” Gase said. “If they’re not, we have to put some pieces around and change some things up.”

“Luke is very confident,” Gase said. “Once we got out of that first series, you could just tell he was calm. It was like we were at practice.”

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!