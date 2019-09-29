Julian Edelman Injury Update: Patriots WR Expected to Play vs Bills

The New England Patriots are already banged up early in the 2019 season. That string of injuries continued last week when Julian Edelman went down with a chest injury in a 30-14 win over the Jets.

On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport reported early that Edelman would be playing against the Bills in Buffalo, albeit in a limited capacity.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (chest) will play vs. the #Bills, source said, but his snaps will hinge on how he feels. He may take less than his full allotment. Meanwhile, RB Rex Burkhead (foot) is a game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

With Rex Burkhead, who was limited in practice this week by a foot injury, also expected to play, Edelman’s workload can be lessened based on how he’s feeling. The Patriots will also have running back James White back in the mix after missing last weekend’s game due to the birth of his first child.

White and Burkhead can help fill in for Edelman in the receiving game while full-back Jakob Johnson could see more snaps on Sunday in a blocking role.

Another big question mark is the health of both Patriots’ tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. LaCosse has been hindered by an ankle injury since suffering one in the preseason opener. He appeared in the Patriots’ second game against Miami but was inactive again last weekend. Izzo, meanwhile, was limited in practice this week but appears to be good to go against Buffalo.

Having both tight ends available could also help limit Edelman’s blocking responsibilities as well as help Johnson slowly increase his snaps as a run blocker with support from veterans.

Edelman Dominates in Buffalo

While the Bills fans might not show much love, Buffalo has been kind to Edelman over his past five games at New Era Field.

Julian Edelman’s last 5 games in Buffalo: 41 catches (8.2 per game)

408 yards (81.6 YPG)

5 TD’s 5-0 pic.twitter.com/4h3PZxcCMy — King Brycen 🎃🕸 (@BrycenNFL) September 29, 2019

Edelman has been heavily involved in the Patriots receiving game against Buffalo, a game that typically turns into a grind with a lot of short-yardage plays. In turn, Brady’s passer rating has skyrocketed to 117.6 with Edelman at his disposal.

Edelman ranks fourth among receivers to have caught a touchdown pass in Buffalo since 2013 with those five, the highest-ranked player who was never on the Bills.

Who Steps Up?

Edelman’s snaps will likely be limited on Sunday depending on how much the lingering effects of his injury impact him. With Edelman set to take less than his usual allotment of snaps, his stats may dip this week from his usually productive figures.

Taking snaps in his place could be Burkhead and White. Burkhead has lined up several times in a slot position while White can factor in short-yardage areas as well. Another potential running back option is Brandon Bolden, who has shown his worth in the receiving game throughout his career.

As for receivers, Phillip Dorsett could see more short-yardage routes while Jakobi Meyers may also see an increase in the number of snaps he takes. Meyers was a slot receiver in college but has become a versatile option in the Patriots offense as a backup.

Another solution to fill in for Edelman could involve extended use of the tight ends. If LaCosse is able to go, he could see a few more targets. Izzo got involved last week with a 41-yard catch and run in the flat, showing his ability to roll off blocks and get open in the flat. Izzo might see more action lining up away from the offensive line as well.