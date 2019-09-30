Leonard Fournette Wanted to Fight Jaguars Cam Robinson After Win

Leonard fournette and Cam Robinson getting into it after the comeback win in Denver 👀 pic.twitter.com/2gnvqIdkZs — Brian Soto (@BrianSoto84) September 29, 2019

Leonard Fournette had no time for happiness, even after the Jaguars last-second win over the Broncos as the running back had to be restrained after having words with offensive lineman Cam Robinson. It is unclear exactly what Fournette was upset about, but it likely had to do with late penalties that could have cost Jacksonville the game.

Fournette ran angry as well all the way to a career day with 245 total yards against the Broncos. Heading into the matchup, the Jaguars had been outspoken about their desire to get the running game going.

If there were such a thing as Hard Knocks during the regular season, the Jaguars would be a perfect fit with plenty of intrigue and drama. Jacksonville has rallied around the six-round pick Gardner Minshew, even as Jalen Ramsey’s status with the team remains up in the air.

“There ain’t no doubt about that,” Fournette told ESPN. “It’s very frustrating. I want to … help the team as much as you can. I’m a running back first. I don’t mind pass blocking and those things but I’m a running back first, so it’s very frustrating at times.”

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone Called Out Leonard Fournette Heading Into Week 4

Fournette was not the only person upset with how the Jaguars started the season running the ball. Heading into the Jags’ matchup with the Broncos, Doug Marrone admitted the team struggled to run the ball but also pointed the finger back at Fournette.

“I’d be the first one to say Leonard has to do a better job, but we’re not giving him a chance,” Marrone noted to ESPN. “Until we give him a chance to see what he can do, that’s fine, but he’s doing everything he can. Each week, we’re telling him to do this, and there’s little things that people wouldn’t see that he’s been able to do to help us, yet we have to come up bigger and help him by doing a better job blocking.”

It looks like Fournette got the message as the running back had 200-plus yards on the ground in Week 4. We will see if the Jaguars can build on his performance to consistently establish the run moving forward.

Fournette & Robinson Could Be a Continuation of the LSU-Bama Rivalry

Leonard Fournette and Cam Robinson having words after the Jags Win…#LSU Vs. #Alabama

Some fans jokingly suggested that Fournette and Robinson’s spat could involve the LSU-Alabama rivalry. Fournette was a standout running back at LSU, while Robinson played under Nick Saban at Alabama. Both programs find themselves as two of the top teams in college football with a November matchup looming in the background.

While coaches stepped in between the two players, things did not end up getting physical. It will be interesting to see if either player comments on the exchange.