Marquise Brown Fantasy: Start or Sit Ravens WR in Week 3?

Baltimore Ravens wideout Marquise Brown has been more than impressive to kick off his rookie campaign. In fact, Brown’s current pace has been historic in many ways. Since 1996 only Anquan Boldin has registered more receiving yards through a wideout’s first two career games.

Most Receiving Yards Through A Receiver's First Two Career Games (Since 1996) 1. Anquan Boldin – 279

2. Marquise Brown – 233

3. Stefon Diggs – 216

4. Will Fuller – 211

5. Terry McLaurin – 187

6. Randy Moss – 184

7. DeAndre Hopkins – 183 — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) September 16, 2019

Will Brown continue his record-breaking pace on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs? Let’s find out.

Marquise Brown Fantasy Outlook vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Marquise Brown has quickly proven to be a tough guard for NFL cornerbacks. Yet, his most deadly attribute may be what he does after he gets his hands on the ball. The rookie wideout ranks third in the NFL in yards after reception with 115.

Brown’s YAC prowess has helped the receiver rank third in the NFL in receiving yards heading into Week 3. Not bad for a guy who saw just 14 snaps in Week 1. I guess it helps when you turn those 14 snaps into 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Brown was way more involved in his follow up game, he played 65% of the snaps in Week 2 outpacing all other Ravens receivers.

Brown’s low usage in Week 1 likely had much to do with the same thing that kept the wideout out of practice on Friday, his recently operated-on foot. However, Brown’s missed practice seems more like a precautionary measure than anything. The wideout will almost definitely be out there to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in what many have deemed the game of the week.

Brown’s long speed will be hard for a struggling Kansas City Chiefs secondary to keep pace with all game. KC was putrid against the pass a season ago, ranking second to last in the NFL for the 2018 season. This year’s Chiefs defense is not much better. Through two weeks of play, KC is tied for fourth in the NFL with four touchdown passes surrendered. They’ve also given up the fourth-longest pass play of the season in the league. Not great news when Hollywood Brown is coming to town with multiple 83 yard plays over his two-game NFL resume.

Should You Start or Sit Marquise Brown in Week 3?

Plenty of people gushed over Hollywood’s NFL debut, and rightfully so. However, it was his Week 2 performance that did it for me. Brown showed the ability to be more than just a one-trick pony. Brown’s snap count jumped 37 snaps from the week prior. With the extra snaps, came extra usage for Brown. The wideout saw 14 targets come his way which was fourth in the NFL for that week, reeling in eight of them. Brown’s target-to-snap ratio of 31% ranks third in the league.

The Ravens have shown faith in the young rookie receiver and you should too. It’s not often that a skill set and a matchup set up so perfectly as it will when Marquise Brown goes against the Chiefs defense on Sunday.

Brown has quickly worked his way into must-start status over his minute career. Plug in Hollywood as your WR2 for Week 3, and rest easy.

