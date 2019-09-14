Miles Sanders Fantasy: Is Eagles RB a Start or Sit in Week 2?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was one of the most hyped rookies in fantasy football circles this offseason. Yet, fantasy owners who rolled the dice on the second-rounder out of Penn State were left extremely disappointed a week ago.

Sanders put up a meager 3.7 fantasy points vs. the Washington Redskins. The rookie’s final statistical output was underwhelming to say the least, however that doesn’t tell the complete story.

Miles Sanders Fantasy Outlook vs. Detroit Lions

Sanders nearly matched his complete game rushing output on one carry last Sunday. Sanders took off for a 22 yard touchdown scamper vs. Washington. However, the play was negated due to a holding call that the NFL has since come out and proclaimed, should not have been called.

Had the rushing touchdown counted, Sanders would have finished with nearly 12 fantasy points on the day. Not amazing, but still respectable, and certainly better than 3.7.

Still, Sanders impressed well beyond what the box score may indicate. Sanders showed moxie in pass protection.

Doug Pederson trusted Miles Sanders in pass pro from the jump Sunday. pic.twitter.com/9NURiNoj3z — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 11, 2019

Sanders’ ability to be effective in the run game as well as in the passing game as a receiver and pass blocker has earned him the trust of head coach Doug Pederson. In return, Sanders out-snapped the next most used running back by 13 snaps.

Sanders Looks to Rack Up the Miles in the Motor City

Sanders’ usage is bound to increase as the weeks go on, and will begin its uptick in week two vs. the Detriot Lions. For starters, Detroit struggled with containing multi-purpose back David Johnson in week one. Johnson would rack up 25.7 fantasy points on 137 yards from scrimmage.

Secondly, for all of the struggles Detroit had defending Johnson a week ago, they excelled at getting after the passer. Detroit accumulated five sacks in week one, the second-most in all of the NFL.

Chances are the Eagles would like to keep their franchise signal-caller upright on Sunday. To help better guarantee this, the Eagles will want their best pass protecting back in the lineup. Sanders will once again out snap the plethora of other Philly running backs this week. This will give Sanders numerous opportunities to rack up fantasy points for your team.

Should You Start or Sit Miles Sanders in Week 2?

Sanders is a stud flex-start for the week two tilt of games. However, Sanders should produce up to RB2 standards.

Sanders has a chance to throw a wrench in the Eagles run game philosophy starting this week. For years the Eagles have opted with a running back by committee approach, inserting backs into the game based on the situation. However, Philly has not had a running back of Sanders’ talent since Pederson has come to town.

