Hillary Gallagher, Mitch Trubisky’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During the offseason, Mitch Trubisky took to social media to make his relationship with girlfriend Hillary Gallagher Instagram official. Trubisky has been mostly quiet about their relationship but posted a series of photos to Instagram from the 2019 Bears Gala where Gallagher was his date.

Gallagher is finishing up her Marketing degree at Florida State this fall. While Trubisky only recently posted photos of the couple, Gallagher’s Instagram shows their relationship dates back to at least February 2019. It is the first public sign of the Bears quarterback dating anyone since he entered the NFL.

Trubisky grew up in the smalltown of Mentor, Ohio. The Bears quarterback spoke about what life was like growing up and how it shaped him as a person.

“It really is just a big, big family,” Trubisky told the Chicago Sun-Times. “When you’re proud of where you’re from, you just carry yourself in higher regards, and you continue to do the right thing, no matter where you are.”

Learn more about Trubisky’s girlfriend.

1. Trubisky’s Girlfriend Calls the Bears Quarterback Her “Best Friend”

The couple may have only been Instagram official for a few months, but Gallagher has been vocal about her connection with the Bears quarterback. During the 2019 NFL preseason, Gallagher wished Trubisky a happy birthday and called him her “best friend” while posting a few photos on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my bestfriend! Love doing life with you💕,” Gallagher noted in the caption.

From taking in NBA game to hitting the golf course with her father, Gallagher’s social media is full of sports. Gallagher made an appearance at Bears training camp, and we can expect to see her at Chicago games this season.

2. Gallagher Is Slated to Graduate From Florida State in Fall 2019

While it is unclear how the couple met, Gallagher is on the verge of graduating college. Gallagher is scheduled to graduate Florida State in Fall 2019 with a Marketing degree, per her Linkedin profile. Gallagher has had an internship with Sherman-Williams since May 2019. She is a member of the Kappa Delta sorority dating back to 2016.

One Linkedin member praised her ability to multi-task along with her leadership style. Another member cited her project management skills, sales ability and leadership as some of Gallagher’s biggest strengths.

Hillary is an extremely intelligent, charismatic, and motivated individual who posses an artillery of skills including sales strategizing, project management, and leadership. Her energy is as contagious as it is electric, and a necessity in any professional environment.

3. Trubisky Went Public With Their Relationship on May 19, 2019 When He Posted Photos From the Bears Gala

Trubisky started his career living the single life and only recently went public with his relationship with Gallagher. Trubisky’s Instagram page was full of football and family posts until earlier this offseason. The Chicago quarterback posted photos with Gallagher from the Bears Gala on May 19, 2019. It was the first time Trubisky made reference to their relationship on social media.

The annual event was held for the 23rd year and focuses on raising money for charity. The Bears raised $600,000 to go towards research for finding a cure for breast and ovarian cancer, per ChicagoBears.com. The 2019 Bears Gala took place at Soldier Field with 650 guests and 29 Bears players in attendance.

4. Gallagher Began Posting Photos of the Couple Back in February 2019

Trubisky may not have been posting photos until recently, but Gallagher’s first image with the Bears quarterback came on February 24, 2019 at an event in Cleveland, Ohio. Gallagher later posted photos of their vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands. The couple also took a trip together to San Diego in April.

These events preceded Trubisky’s post from the Bears Gala in May. As the Bears starting quarterback, Trubisky is a very public figure, but his mother, Jeanne Trubisky, noted he tries to block out the noise.

“He’s aware of [the criticism], but he doesn’t hear a lot of it,” Jeanne explained to the News-Herald. “The negative things don’t help. He’s just focused on his job. He works about 70 hours a week so he’s very busy.”

5. Gallagher Is Excited for the Start of the NFL Season

It looks like the couple had a great offseason with trips all over the world. Despite all the quality time, count Gallagher among the many football fans who are ready for the NFL season. Gallagher posted a photo of the couple on a boat and noted both her excitement for the season as well as her appreciation of their time together.

“So lucky to spend time with you this off-season. Now it’s time for the best season🏈 #trainingcamptime🧡,” Gallagher said on Instagram.

As for Trubisky, the quarterback is hoping the Bears can build on their playoff run during the 2018 season. Heading into this season, Trubisky compared his role in the offense to that of a point guard.

“[Bears head coach Matt Nagy] just wants me to go out there and be the point guard,” Trubisky told ChicagoBears.com. “Distribute the ball to our playmakers, and that’s really all I’ve gotta do within this offense. Just stay on top of everything.”