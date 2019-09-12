Montana vs. Oregon Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two teams coming off dominant wins collide at Autzen Stadium when the Montana Grizzlies visit the Oregon Ducks on Saturday night.

Montana crushed North Alabama 61-17 last Saturday to improve to 2-0 while Oregon absolutely destroyed Nevada 77-6 at home, the same Nevada team that beat Purdue 34-31 in Week 1. Can Montana be competitive against an Oregon team that made a statement last week?

Montana Grizzlies (2-0) vs. No. 15 Oregon Ducks (1-1)

Saturday, September 14 at 10:45 PM ET

Autzen Stadium

Coverage: Pac-12 Network

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by 5Dimes

Montana vs. No. 15 Oregon -37

Over/Under: 67

Montana Grizzlies

FCS team Montana trailed North Alabama 17-16 at halftime before outscoring them 45-0 in the second half of their game last Saturday.

Dalton Sneed, who began his college career at UNLV, completed 24 of 38 passes for 269 yards and one touchdown and also ran for 27 yards with one touchdown on nine carries.

Marcus Knight ran for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, Jerry Louie-McGee caught seven passes for 78 yards and backup quarterback Camron Humphrey completed the two passes he attempted for 27 yards and one touchdown. Montana’s 61 points were the most scored by a North Alabama opponent.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon had Auburn against the ropes in Week 1 before getting outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter of a 27-21 loss and that setback was hard to accept, which is why they came out with a vengeance last week, looking to prove something in their 77-6 beatdown against Nevada.

Justin Herbert completed 19 of 26 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns, Darrian Felix (80 yards on eight carries), CJ Verdell (60 yards on 11 carries) and Cyrus Habibi-Likio (30 yards on eight carries) all had a rushing touchdown and Jacob Breeland caught four passes for a career-high 112 yards and one touchdown.

The Oregon Ducks have now won their last 15 home openers and 24 consecutive games against non-conference opponents at Autzen Stadium. They also tied a school record with seven touchdown passes (caught by seven wide receivers) and their record for points at Autzen.

Prediction

Herbert has had to deal with a depleted receiver corps. Juwan Johnson (leg) is questionable and Mycah Pittman (shoulder) is still a few weeks from practicing.

Johnson, a graduate transfer and projected starter, was on the sidelines for the second straight game with a right leg muscle injury and Pittman, a freshman, suffered a shoulder injury during fall camp that was expected to sideline him from six to eight weeks but he could be back before that.

Oregon could be looking ahead to next week’s game at Stanford and Montana will be excited to face a team like them under the bright lights at Eugene. I will take the points and pray, Montana has enough playmakers and Oregon doesn’t need to blow them out.

Pick: Montana +37

