WATCH: Fight Breaks out Between Panthers Fans After Loss to Buccaneers

It’s been a really bad start to the season for the Carolina Panthers. They lost a really close game in week one versus the NFC champions and then they lost another close game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. While a loss to the Los Angeles Rams isn’t very surprising, a loss to the Buccaneers at home is a really bad look, considering they’re divisional rivals.

The Panthers have missed the playoffs in two of the three seasons since they made it to the Super Bowl. The most concerning thing is that quarterback Cam Newton’s performance has declined significantly since he won the NFL MVP award in 2015. He has yet to score a single touchdown through two games in 2019. This is a far cry from the touchdown machine that Newton was in 2015. Head coach Ron Rivera has had a lot of success in his tenure with the Panthers, but Newton and he should really start feeling the heat if the team continues to lose.

Fight Breaks out Between Panthers Fans After Loss to Buccaneers

The people that are bound to get most upset after a home loss are the fans. At some point during the rain delay that happened early in the game, a small brawl broke out between a few fans of the Panthers. It doesn’t appear like it’s a case of Carolina fans attacking Tampa Bay fans. It looks like the two men that started the fight were fans of the Panthers and somehow started throwing punches at each other.

This kind of behavior drives me nuts. Unacceptable and should NOT be tolerated at public events pic.twitter.com/0pKPWgx0fV — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 13, 2019

It mainly looks like the fight was between two men and a couple others decided to join in as hundreds of other fans watched. We’re unsure how the fight started, but when you mix alcohol and football, these types of things can happen. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like anybody got seriously hurt in the exchange.

What’s Next for the Panthers?

The Panthers have a game against the Arizona Cardinals coming up in week three that should be an easy win. Kyler Murray’s squad is coming off a tie against the Detroit Lions. Carolina has more talent than Detriot and should have a better coaching staff. If Cam Newton can’t rally his team to beat 2018’s worst team, the Panthers are going to have serious problems. Murray is exciting and has the capacity to make some big plays. However, Carolina still has talent on defense and should neutralize him for the most part.

We also can’t forget to mention Christian McCaffery. The running back is the centerpiece of the offense but didn’t really do much against Tampa Bay. He’ll be due for a bounceback game against a lackluster Arizona defense. Greg Olson lit up the Buccaneers defense for 110 receiving yards, so that’s a promising sign. The normally consistent tight end has been battling injuries over the last couple of years. If he can stay healthy, that would be huge for Newton and the offense.

