Diagnosing The Patriots Struggles in The Running Game

It’s no secret the New England Patriots are banged up on offense, but the offensive line has been hit hardest.

Startin left tackle Isaiah Wynn is on the injured reserve list with turf toe and is out for 10 games while center David Andrews is out for the season. Newly-acquired tackles Caleb Benenoch (calf) last week and now Marshall Newhouse (illness) this week have also been limited in practice at left tackle. And Joe Thuney popped up on the injury report this week as well with a shoulder ailment.

All this comes two weeks after right tackle Marcus Cannon was sidelined with a shoulder injury himself. The position has become a bit a revolving door and it has caused growing concern for the effectiveness of New England’s offense.

With a 42-year-old quarterback who has also been limited with a calf injury, protecting the backfield could be an issue if this situation doesn’t resolve itself. And perhaps Brady isn’t even the most affected by the lack of consistency on the line.

Instead, it has been the Patriots’ ability to move the ball on the ground that has suffered as a result. The stats don’t lie for New England, either.

Rushing More Efficient on Outside

The Patriots have struggled to move the ball up the middle this season without Andrews. Just one of five teams to have no gains of 10-plus yards up the middle and have gained just five first downs rushing up the middle this season.

New England has been successful only 60 percent of the time in short-yardage situations up the middle as well, yet have only been held to a negative gain once. Compare that to 12 first downs and four 10-plus yard gains on the right side and 100 percent efficiency in short-yardage situations.

Right guard Shaq Mason has been the only offensive lineman without any real injury woes this year and Marcus Cannon, who did miss a game, has been the team’s top lineman this season.

What About Tight End & Full Back Injuries Too?

Pro Bowl full back James Develin has been placed on IR now and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo have been banged up this season.

In the one game where LaCosse was healthy, New England was able to move the ball effectively on the ground albeit against an overmatched Miami defensive unit. New England gained 124 on the ground and got a strong effort out of Sony Michel.

With LaCosse set to return this weekend hopefully and Ben Watson ready to be activated from his suspension next week, there should be a steadier presence at tight end. Of course not having Rob Gronkowski as a blocking presence hurts, but the tight end position is on the mend.

That’s not the chief concern, but rather what to do at full back is.

Develin was a massive piece to the puzzle in short-yardage situations and is now likely out for the season. If he is unable to return, New England will need to develop International Pathway Player Jakob Johnson into a starting-caliber run blocker.

With Johnson in the backfield, he can help set blocks in the box for runners like Michel and James White to break through the line and into the secondary. But until the Patriots figure things out at the tight end and full-back positions as well as get some more bodies back healthy on the offensive line, it could be a while before the running game kicks into gear.

