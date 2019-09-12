Raider Legend Marcus Allen Has Massive Praise for Josh Jacobs

The hype train for Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was already pretty big and it only got bigger after Monday night’s performance against the Denver Broncos. Jacobs had 113 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in the win. It is just one game and he didn’t have a lot to do at Alabama, so he has more to do to prove that he’ll be a consistent bell-cow, but it was a great start.

Jacobs is only the fifth running back the Raiders have taken in the first round in their entire 60-year history. Tony Lorick, Marcus Allen, Napoleon Kaufman and Darren McFadden are the other four. Only one of those four players ever made the pro bowl and that player has given some serious praise to Jacobs.

Marcus Allen Has Massive Praise for Josh Jacobs

Few could argue that Marcus Allen is the greatest running back to wear the silver and black. He holds every major Raiders rushing record and it’s not even close. The former Super Bowl MVP has been a fan of Josh Jacobs for quite some time.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him,” Allen said about Jacobs back in June. “I followed him at Alabama and getting to know him, I think he’s a great individual too. So I’m looking forward to him getting off to a great start his rookie season and playing as well as I think he’s going to play.”

The Hall-of-Fame running back isn’t done praising the rookie. He took to Twitter to reiterate his love for Jacobs after the game against the Broncos.

I said it once and I’ll say it again, @iAM_JoshJacobs is destined for greatness. #JustWinBaby https://t.co/fuQvjxDySj — Marcus Allen (@MarcusAllenHOF) September 12, 2019

“I said it once and I’ll say it again, [Josh Jacobs] is destined for greatness,” tweeted Allen.

It’s only one game, but saying Jacobs is “destined for greatness” is seriously high praise. One could argue that the Raiders have never found an adequate replacement for Allen. Kaufman had some really good years, but he didn’t stick around for long. Charlie Garner was impressive for a short time in Oakland. Darren McFadden was one of the most hyped running back prospects in recent memory but definitely didn’t reach those lofty expectations.

The Raiders have had one 1,000 yard rusher since 2010 and haven’t had anybody get back to back seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards since Allen did it in the early 80s. The team has seemed to always have a couple of running backs that split a lot of the touches, so they rarely have a bell-cow. Jacobs doesn’t have a lot of competition behind him, so he’s going to rush the ball quite a bit. He could very well become that consistent 1,000-yard rusher the Raiders have been longing for. What’s also exciting about him is that he appears to lack the big ego that a lot of other running backs do and shouldn’t get into any trouble off the field. It’s still too early to know for sure, but the Raiders may have found their running back of the future.

