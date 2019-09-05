Antonio Brown Makes Passive Aggressive Move Against Derek Carr

The Antonio Brown tenure with the Oakland Raiders looks like it may be ending sooner than most would’ve expected. After receiving a fine for missing practice, Brown reportedly went on the assault against general manager Mike Mayock and even went so far to threaten him with violence. It’s an ugly scene that is enhanced by the fact that it was in front of the team. While a suspension seems like a certainty at this point, the Raiders could go so far as to let go of the wide receiver altogether and not face many consequences.

It looks like the quarterback Derek Carr isn’t going to come out of the situation free and clear, either. Brown has made a pass aggressive move against the quarterback.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Antonio Brown Unfollows Derek Carr & Raiders on Instagram

As noticed by Mitchell Renz on Twitter, it would appear that Brown has unfollowed Derek Carr on Instagram. It also looks like he also stopped following the Raiders’ Instagram page.

While this might seem mundane, it actually bears significance. There haven’t been any reported issued between Brown and Carr. By most accounts, they seem very friendly. What should also be noted is that Brown still follows many of his Raider teammates, so he specifically meant to unfollow Carr and the Raiders page. Due to Brown’s nature as someone who doesn’t like to keep quiet, it wouldn’t be surprising if he sounds off on the issue at some point very soon.

Considering how things ended with Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, it’s not too surprising Brown has turned on his quarterback. Brown turned on him really quickly, but that was mainly because Big Ben called him out in the media. Carr has been nothing but supportive of Brown. Looks like it’s very possible that the two will never get the chance to hit the regular season field together as teammates.

Jon Gruden ‘Frustrated’ by Antonio Brown Situation

Head coach Jon Gruden had a chance to speak with the media after Thursday’s practice and stayed pretty quiet on the Antonio Brown front. He avoided most questions and said they’ll be an announcement later in the day. Gruden did admit frustration in the matter but did say that “down deep, I think Antonio is a great guy.” If it were up to Gruden, he’d probably just give Brown a slap on the wrist, but Mayock may not be so forgiving.

All this drama comes just a few days before the season starts and this throws a wrench into the Raiders’ offensive plans. Brown was supposed to be a huge focal point in the offense and his subtraction could lead to a lesser product. Even without Brown, the Raiders have a good amount of talent and should be greatly improved on the offensive end in 2019. This is just a very disappointing develop because Brown could’ve been the player to take things over the top. Obviously, no final decision has been made yet, but things aren’t looking good for the All-Pro wide receiver.

READ NEXT: Von Miller Heaps Massive Praise Upon Derek Carr & the Raiders

