Von Miller Heaps Massive Praise Upon Derek Carr & the Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have found praise in an unlikely place. Denver Broncos pass-rusher, Von Miller, has tortured the silver and black for years. Specifically, he’s tortured quarterback Derek Carr. He’s gotten at least one sack on Carr almost every single time the two teams have played. Now he has Bradley Chubb with him to make one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Though there is no love lost between the divisional rivals, Miller has recently decided to praise the Raiders’ quarterback.

“We all know Derek Carr, when you protect him and (he) can go through the reads, when he feels comfortable back there he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” said Miller on a conference call.

There aren’t going to be many defenders in the NFL more familiar with Carr than Miller. They’ve faced off twice a year ever since Carr entered the NFL. The quarterback is coming into 2019 with a completely revamped offense. After a couple of down years, Carr should see his numbers improve greatly this season. Some think that he’s even an MVP candidate.

Von Miller Is Really High on Trent Brown

This is excellent! I just talked to @VonMiller and his "WHY" as he described it in the video with @ProFootballTalk @NBCSports, is very similar to mine!

There have been few players to sing the praise of Trent Brown more than Von Miller. Back in 2017, Miller went as far as saying that Brown is the “best right tackle in the NFL.” He’s invited Brown to his pass-rushing summit in the past and considers him one of his favorite offensive linemen. Well, now the two will be battling it out twice a season for the foreseeable future. Brown doesn’t have the All-Pro pedigree that Miller does, but it’ll be interesting to see them battle it out as divisional rivals.

Miller Defends Antonio Brown

Luckily for Miller, his job doesn’t require him to directly cover superstar wide receiver, Antonio Brown. Even though the two men won’t come into contact too often, Miller was quick to praise Brown amidst a wave of controversy.

“That’s my guy…He’s a star, and we all know how these receivers get,” said Miller in a conference call. “It’s not just Oakland. A lot of things get blown out of proportion but, when he steps on the football field, he’s ready to go.”

Miller is correct in his assessment that wide receivers all over the NFL let the fame get to their head. Brown isn’t the only wide receiver that’s caused drama in his career. Things do get blown out of proportion, especially since he’s not breaking the law. The Raider offense has a tough job ahead of them facing the Broncos defense in week one. With the addition of Vic Fangio as head coach, the Denver defense should return to the form that saw them win a Super Bowl. If Jon Gruden’s offense plays well, the sky’s the limit because this is one of the toughest defenses they’ll play all year. Carr has historically struggled against this defense, so it’ll be interesting to see how he plays against them with all of these new weapons.

