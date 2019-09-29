Raiders Debut: Trevor Davis Scores on 60-Yard Touchdown Run [LOOK]

The Oakland Raiders are laying it on the Indianapolis Colts.

In his team debut after being acquired via trade from the Green Bay Packers, Trevor Davis has scored on his first offensive touch on a 60-yard end-around run play to put the Raiders up 14-0 in the first quarter over Indianapolis.

Davis had been acquired for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick just prior to Week 3 and had previously served as the Packers’ kick and punt returner back in 2017.

Considering this was his team debut, it looks like Jon Gruden and the Raiders have big things planned for Davis, who fell out of favor in Green Bay. Davis is the definition of a speedster, having run the 40-yard-dash in 4.42 seconds back in 2016.

Prior to Davis’ electrifying touchdown run, Derek Carr also threw a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Foster Moreau — his first career touchdown catch. He had entered the game with just three receptions to his name.

Considering the Raiders entered this game as 6.5-point underdogs and considering their East Coast struggles historically, this is a huge lead for a team looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Raiders Enter Week 4 Banged Up

A major reason why Davis was able to shine early on for the Raiders — along with rookie tight end Foster Moreau — was due to Oakland’s injuries at receiver. The team is already missing projected No. 2 receiver J.J. Nelson and receiver/kick return Dwayne Allen due to injuries. Both players were ruled inactive prior to the start of the Week 4 tilt between Oakland and Indianapolis.

Nelson’s ankle injury came as a surprise considering he was a full participant in Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s practices and wasn’t listed on the injury report at all leading into the game.

The absences of two of their top receivers also go hand-in-hand with the injury absence of Gabe Jackson (knee) who was declared inactive for the fourth straight week.

Colts Are Just as Banged Up in Week 4 Tilt

While Oakland is dealing with their share of injuries along their receiving core and offensive line, Indianapolis is trying to survive without top wideout T..Y Hilton, due to a quad injury. Hilton came into the game as the Colts’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver, leading the team in targets (25) and all receiving categories (20 receptions, 195 yards and four touchdowns).

Hilton’s absence in Week 4 against the Raiders was just the fifth missed game of his eight-year NFL career. Despite Hilton’s absence, Colts head coach Frank Reich preached confidence in his receiving corps without the star receiver, via Andrew Walker of the Colts’ official website.

“I think we’ve had a little bit more depth early, coming out of camp going into that first game with six receivers active, which is a little bit unique,” Reich said of how the depth has evolved at the wide receiver position in Indy. “When Devin (Funchess) went down, it was like, ‘OK, that’s a blow, but OK, we still got five active.’ We will see how it plays out here with T.Y. But we have a lot of confidence in these guys. These young guys are stepping up and are ready to go.”

