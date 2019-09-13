Raiders Sign Former Jets DB to Replace Johnathan Abram

It didn’t take long for the Oakland Raiders to replace the recently injured Johnathan Abram. The team has announced that they have signed defensive back Juston Burris.

We have signed DB Juston Burris. More » https://t.co/1tpRgvyEUD pic.twitter.com/21gU5PoGYf — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 13, 2019

Burris was a fourth-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played his college football at NC State. He also spent some time with the Cleveland Browns last season. Burris is likely just a depth option at this point considering he’s only started two games in his career. He’s caught two interceptions and accumulated 30 combined tackles over three seasons.

This move may come as a disappointment to Raider fans as talented/proven veterans like Eric Berry and George Iloka are still on the open market. It’s still possible the Raiders try to bring a more proven guy in, but it looks like Erik Harris or Curtis Riley will get the nod.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders DB Depth Chart

*Denotes expected starters

LCB: Daryl Worley*, Trayvon Mullen

RCB: Gareon Conley*, LaMarcus Joyner, Keisean Nixon

FS: Curtis Riley*, Juston Burris

SS: Karl Joseph*, Erik Harris, Dallin Leavitt

For the purposes of this article, we’re going to say that Curtis Riley is going to get the nod as the starter. He started every game for the New York Giants in 2018 and is the only other experienced starter besides Karl Joseph.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Tells Hilarious Story on Nick Saban’s Humor

