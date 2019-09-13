Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Tells Hilarious Story on Nick Saban’s Humor

Football season is here for both college and the NFL. It’s no surprise that Alabama football has been dominant in the early goings of the college football season, but what is surprising is how well the Oakland Raiders played in their first game of the season against the Denver Broncos. Much of that success was thanks to rookie running back Josh Jacobs. He put up over 100 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.

Jacobs seems destined for stardom based on his early performance and his back story. He was recently on Dan Patrick’s radio show where he had to chance to talk about his college football coach at Alabama, Nick Saban. Jacobs should be very familiar with Alabama football and Saban because he was just there. He was able to talk about his old coach’s sense of humor.

Here's the video… "One day I caught five passes in a row. He was like, Hey Josh, if you want to hold all those balls, hold these." pic.twitter.com/Ned1xj1cy7 — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) September 13, 2019

Apparently, the typically no-nonsense coach is a big fan of “deez nuts” jokes. Jacobs had a chance to give a specific example.

“I caught like five passes in a row, and he was like. ‘Hey Josh, if you wanna hold all the balls, hold deez’.”

That might be the most shocking reveal of the entire college football season. Saban is similar to New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick. Both men are very stern and don’t seem like they’d enjoy dirty jokes. Looks like the Alabama ball coach can let loose from time to time.

Can Josh Jacobs Be First Raiders Rookie of the Year Since 1998?

Humor aside, Saban did a great job of preserving Jacobs for an NFL career. Unlike the likes of Trent Richardson, Jacobs is coming into the NFL with relatively fresh legs and that could help him have a more lengthy career. Alabama running backs have been hit-or-miss in the NFL, but he could definitely be one of the hits.

He’s a rookie of the year favorite and based on his week one performance, there’s no reason to doubt his chances yet. The Raiders haven’t had a rookie of the year winner since Charles Woodson did it in 1998. The only offensive rookie to ever win the award for the Raiders was Marcus Allen in 1982. Oakland also hasn’t had a consistent running back since the days of Allen. They’ve gotten small spurts of greatness with some players, but never a long-term option.

Jacobs ability as a receiver and a rusher make him an ideal fit in Jon Gruden’s offense. The NFL favors running backs that can play over the field these days, so that makes Jacobs even more valuable. T.J. Hockenson, Marquise Brown, Kyler Murray and some others should all be tough players to beat for the offensive award after seeing them play in week one. The thing that works in Jacobs’ favor is that he’s going to get a ton of touches for the Raiders. With Antonio Brown now calling New England home, the rookie will likely be the centerpiece of the offense for 2019.

