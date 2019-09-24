Raiders Sign Linebacker Following Vontaze Burfict’s Injury: Report

The Oakland Raiders have signed an insurance policy.

As the Raiders prepare for another game on the road, they might be without three of their top linebackers. Just in case that becomes a reality in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Raiders have signed rookie linebacker Dakota Allen off of the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

The Raiders are signing LB Dakota Allen off the Rams practice squad, source said. (@LindseyThiry/@PGutierrezESPN first). Texas Tech alum was drafted in the seventh round by LAR. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 24, 2019

Allen was selected with the 251st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1 linebacker was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection during his senior season at Texas Tech.

Despite being cut by the Rams during final roster cuts at the end of August, he was promptly re-signed to their practice squad.

If Allen suits up for the Raiders this week, it’ll mark his NFL debut. It’s a realistic possibility considering Vontaze Burfict (elbow), Marquel Lee (knee) and Nicholas Morrow (ankle) all suffered key injuries during the team’s 34-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. All three linebackers left the game due to their injuries.

We’ll have a better understanding of just how severe those injuries are when the Raiders release their final injury report on Friday, but Oakland is preparing for the worst-case scenario.