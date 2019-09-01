Redskins 53 Man-Roster Signals a New Path for the Franchise

The Washington Redskins like all other NFL team’s had to pair down their roster to 53 players by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Redskins did just that and along the way made a few surprising moves and one Richter scale moving roster cut.

Washington went their separate ways for at least now with youngsters Cam Sims (wide receiver) and Samaje Perine (running back). The big move, however, was the release of former 2016 first-round draft pick, Josh Doctson.

The wide receiver had been a big disappointment and never materialized into the big-play threat he was while in college at Texas Christian (TCU). The former All-American pulled in 81 catches for 1,100 yards over three seasons.

The release of Doctson shows the Redskins are not afraid to make moves that could be unpopular with their historical fanbase – although in this case, most fans supported the decision to part ways. The cuts also continue a trend the Redskins have partaken over the past three or more seasons and that is a youth movement.

Say what you want about the #Redskins releasing Doctson and Perine. These are the tough decisions that the good teams are faced with every year. Hopefully the young talent on the roster proves the decisions to be correct. — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) August 31, 2019

Washington’s roster is now littered with young talent with tremendous upside.

The Redskins went with Kansas undrafted wideout and special teams ace, Steven Sims Jr. For an undrafted player to make the roster says a lot about the team’s scouting department. In years past the Redskins didn’t always do the obvious and in the case of Sims, it was apparent that he was simply outplaying other receivers on the roster. His special ability on special teams helped seal the fate of others and pushed the Redskins to add him to the final roster.

There’s also the quick rise of cornerback Jimmy Moreland. The James Madison product has been turning heads since rookie minicamp and was rewarded by becoming a roster lock well before the teams final preseason game. That honor usually goes out to veterans and early-round draft picks who are locks because of their draft status to be on the roster. Now the Redskins have proven regardless of draft stock, that only players that produce will be rewarded.

If this years draft class plays up to their enormous potential, the Redskins will be able to boast of having three straight solid drafts. Again, that is what championship-caliber teams life-lines consist of. Drafting and developing talent is the way to go and it appears the Redskins have taken note and not deviating from the plan.

Washington has now started to behave like a franchise that values the development of their players. No longer are the Redskins signing older free agents that have nothing left in the tank.

Last year the team did sign veteran running back Adrian Peterson, but the future Hall of Famer is the exception to the rule.

Now the Redskins have one of the leagues youngest rosters. The team may or may not compete for a playoff birth this season, but they have long term plans ahead of them with many first, second, and third-year players on the roster. Not to mention a potential rookie franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins.

Redskins fans should feel good about the direction the franchise is headed towards. Now they just need the young talent to continue growing and collectively come together on the field.

Here are the final 53 players on the Redskins roster as of the mandated 8/31/19 4 p.m. deadline:

OFFENSE (26 players)

Quarterback

Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, and Colt McCoy

Running Back

Derrius Guice, Byron Marshall, Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, and Shaun Wilson (IR)

Wide Receiver

Robert Davis, Kelvin Harmon, Terry McLaurin, Trey Quinn, Paul Richardson, and Steven Sims

Tight End

Vernon Davis, Jordan Reed, and Jeremy Sprinkle

Offensive Line

Tony Bergstrom, Geron Christian, Erik Flowers, Wes Martin, Morgan Moses, Donald Penn, Ross Pierschbacher, Chase Rouiller, and Brandon Scherff

DEFENSE (24 players)

Defensive Line

Jonathan Allen, Caleb Brantley, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, and Tim Settle

Linebacker

Ryan Anderson, Jordan Brailford (IR), Jon Bostic, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Cole Holcomb, Ryan Kerrigan, Cassanova McKinzy, and Montez Sweat

Cornerback

Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Jimmy Moreland, Josh Norman, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and Greg Stroman

Safety

Troy Apke, Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett, and Montae Nicholson

Specialist (3 players)

Kicker

Dustin Hopkins

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Nick Sundberg

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams(Reserve/Did Not Report list) and RB Bryce Love(Non-Football Injury Injury list) are still on the team but will not count against the roster.