Redskins vs. Cowboys: Where to Watch and Listen

The Washington Redskins will face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL Week 2 NFC East showdown. The game will be the Redskins home opener against their longtime rival and one that watches limping into the contest.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins sustained several high profile injuries in a tough 32-27 defeat. Starting running back Derrius Guice hurt his meniscus in his knee and was placed on the injured reserve list and is out indefinitely. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen sprained his knee and will miss Sunday’s contest. Tight end Jordan Reed will miss his second straight outing from a preseason concussion.

The Week 2 contest will be an important stretch of three out of four games at home and the stretch could determine the course of the Redskins season.

The Redskins will have to put together a complete game if they look to beat the Cowboys who were impressive last week in a 35-17 home win over the New York Giants.

While speaking to the media after a recent practice, starting QB Case Keenum discussed the importance of having a different approach on Sunday after blowing a 17-0 lead against the Eagles.

“I think for us, it’s maintaining focus,” Keenum said “It’s keeping the same attack mindset, the same focus mindset, the same operation, everything. Every play we go out there it doesn’t matter what the score is when it is and then almost even heighten that on those crucial third downs, crucial red zone snaps, crucial times in the game – two-minute, starting the third quarter, so those are all big for us.”

The veteran quarterback is excited to get his first start in front of Redskins nation.

“I’m really excited,” Keenum said. “I’m really excited to here in front of our home fans especially playing the Cowboys. I think traditionally, historically, this has got the makings or has got a strong argument to be one of the best rivalries in all of sports. I’m excited to be a part of that. It’s pretty cool. I’m excited to go out there and sling it around a little bit.”

The Redskins trail the all-time series against the Cowboys, 45-71-2. Washington is looking to improve their home record at FedexField against Dallas which now stands at 9-14.

In the last meeting between Washington and Dallas on November 22, 2018, the Cowboys were victorious over the Redskins 31-23.

The following is a breakdown of the Week 2 game with full media information.

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2019

Gametime: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: FedexField (82,000) | Landover, Maryland

Television: FOX Sports (TV channel 5 in Washington, D.C. market)

FOX Sports Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Pam Oliver (sidelines)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis) and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)