Redskins vs. Giants: DC Media Coverage for the Week 4 Contest

The Washington Redskins face the New York Giants in an NFC East contest that matches teams that don’t have high expectations placed on them. The game will be the Redskins second contest away from FedexField and also their third against a divisional foe.

On Monday against the Chicago Bears, the Redskins lost for the third straight week to start the season. Washington must now face a 1-2 Giants team that is starting rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants will also be with star running back Saquon Barkley who is out several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The Redskins need a win to keep their season from heading completely south. A win would also mark the second consecutive season that the Redskins won a road game against the Giants and would be the first time doing so since the 1999-2000 seasons.

A win would also improve the Redskins all-time series record against the Giants to 70-101-4 and improve the Redskins all-time regular-season series record against New York to 69-100-4.

After facing three 2018 playoff teams to start the season (Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears), the Redskins will now have a better chance to gauge who they are against New York.

Despite the losses, the Redskins may have found a solid No.1 WR option in their 3rd-round rookie, Terry McLaurin. The Ohio State standout recently became the first player in NFL history to record five-plus receptions and one touchdown in each of his first three games. McLaurin is expected to be a game-time decision, however, come Sunday with an apparent hamstring injury.

McLaurin will be a game time decision come Sunday vs Giants. Gruden said it could be something they decide an hour before the game. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/9wT6yoalhR — Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) September 27, 2019

In the last meeting between Washington and New York on December 9, 2018, the Giants defeated the Redskins 40-16.

The following is a breakdown of the Week 4 game with full media information.

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2019

Gametime: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (82,500) | East Rutherford, NJ

Television: FOX Sports (TV channel 5 in Washington, D.C. market)

FOX Sports Commentators: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline)

Radio: Redskins Radio Network (local channel’s in Greater Washington, DC area – The Team 980, 105.9 WMAL, AM 630)

Redskins Radio Announcers: Larry Michael (play-by-play), Chris Cooley (analysis) and Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)